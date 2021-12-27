Prep boys basketball
Kenesaw 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 23
HAMPTON — Fifth-ranked Kenesaw held Wilcox-Hildreth to five first-half points. Lane Kelley splashed eight 3-pointers on 14 attempts for his game-high 24 points. Eli Jensen added 12 points and eight rebounds. Tyson Denkert chipped in six points and 13 boards. Jravin Suck had eight points.
Fillmore Central 73, Fullerton 36
SHELBY — Twelve Panthers scored in the team's holiday tourney win Monday night. Isaiah Lauby led the winners with 16 points, Keegan Theobald tallied 11 and Carson Ache 10. Kiffin Theobald scored nine and Kade Cooper eight.
FC plays in the tournament final Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.
Milford 61, Superior 32
MILFORD — The host Eagles outscored the Wildcats 44-13 in the second and third quarters in the Runza Classic opener. Jaxon Weyand poured in a game-high 25 for the winners. Ashton Grassman scored 13 for Superior.
Prep girls basketball
BDS 32, Central City 20
CENTRAL CITY — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley held the Bison to two points across the first eight minutes of the Runza Classic game and received a game-high 12 points from Taylor Sliva. Hannah Miller added in eight points and Hallie Hoins six for the Eagles.
Ravenna 55, Franklin 25
RAVENNA — Abigail Yelken carried the Flyers with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the loss to the Class C-2 Bluejays. Franklin plays in a 1 p.m. consolation game Tuesday at the Ravenna tournament.
Heartland Lutheran 40, Giltner 20
GRAND ISLAND — Macie Antle led three Giltner scorers with 15 points in the loss that drops the Hornets into the holiday tournament consolation game at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Kenesaw 32
HAMPTON — Sarah Jensen scored 21 points and Madison Bunger added 10 for the Falcons, advancing them to the Hampton tournament final at 3:45 Tuesday evening.
Meadow Wagoner led Kenesaw, which plays a 3:45 consolation, with nine points. Andrea Feliciano chipped in eight points.
