Prep boys basketball
BDS 57, Neb. Lutheran 51
YORK — Eli Noel and Tanner Bolte combined for 34 points for the Eagles (11-7) in their Crossroads Conference consolation win. Tyler Grote added nine.
Fillmore Central 45, Gibbon 42
GIBBON — Three Panthers (6-11) finished in double figures. Keegan Theobald had 12 points, Kade Cooper added 11, and Isaiah Lauby finished with 10.
Centennial 53, Thayer Central 37
UTICA — Sam Souerdyke poured in 18 points for the Titans (6-10).
Prep girls basketball
Cross County 42, Exeter-Milligan 28
YORK — Cameran Jansky (eight points) and Savana Krupicka (seven) led the Timberwolves (13-8) to a runner-up finish in the Crossroad Conference. Jasmine Turrubiates and Emma Olsen each tallied five.
BDS 44, Meridian 36
YORK — JessaLynn Hudson scored 15 points for the Eagles (16-4) in their Crossroads Conference consolation win. Taylor Sliva added eight and Ashley Schelgel six.
Franklin 42, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
WILCOX — Aaliyah Wilsey had 16 points and four assists for the Flyers (11-7). Abigail Yelken had eight points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Bryanah Hindal also scored eight and recorded seven steals.
Sarah Jensen and Madison Bunger combined for 27 points for the Falcons (8-10).
