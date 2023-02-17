Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Arcadia/Loup City 30
LOUP CITY — Jack Poppe scored a game-high 17 points to lead the top-rated Cardinals (22-1) in their regular season finale. Ty Bennett added 12 points and Jake Collinson 10.
Kearney Catholic 46, Adams Central 42
KEARNEY — Dylan Janzen poured in 17 points and Jayden Teichmeier had 10 for the Patriots, who dropped to 10-11 on the year.
Red Cloud 47, Franklin 44
FRANKLIN — Hugo Basco dropped 18 points and Ben Ely chipped in 11 for the victorious Warriors. Ely tied with teammate Malaki Horne with nine rebounds.
Sutton 65, Superior 32
SUTTON — Four Mustangs finished in double figures in the rout. Aiden Jones splashed in 18 points with six 3-pointers. Tyson Scheidemann, Cole Baumert and Jacob Huxoll each added 10 points.
Ashton Grassmann led Superior with 12 points.
