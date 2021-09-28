Prep softball
HHS
KEARNEY — Hastings swept its doubleheader with Kearney on Tuesday.
The Tigers won game one 9-0, as Faith Molina allowed just two hits in her seven innings of work, striking out 12 along the way. Molina, Emma Landgren, and Delaney Mullen all had two hits apiece, with Mullen leading the team with three RBIs. KK Laux drove in a pair of runs.
In game two, Hastings tallied eight hits to win 11-4. Mullen and Sammy Schmidt each finished the game with two hits. Landgren, Molina, and Mullen each recorded two RBIs. Peytin Hudson threw all four innings of the shortened game.
Prep volleyball
Thayer Central
Thayer Central improved to 18-3 on the season after beating David City 25-17, 25-13, and Wilber-Clatonia 25-17, 25-19. Against David City, Jayme Huhman led the Titans with nine kills, while Jasa Wiedel had 20 assists. In the win over W-C, Huhman had six kills and Maddie Wells finished with 10 digs.
Deshler
Deshler defeated Heartland Lutheran 25-7, 25-15, 25-12. Brooke Sasse totaled nine kills, Paiton Nash had six, and Stormi Capek tallied five. Mallory Kleen and Sasse recorded three aces. Alexis Holzen had 11 digs, and Brenna Dubbert finished with 17 assists.
BDS
WYMORE — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley defeated Southern 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 on Tuesday. Mariah Sliva had a team-high 11 kills, while Jess Hudson had seven and Taylor Sliva tallied six. Hannah Miller finished with three ace serves, and Hayley Sliva recorded 18 assists. Taryn Fiala led the team with 22 digs.
