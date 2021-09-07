Prep boys tennis
Adams Central
York blanked Adams Central in a dual Tuesday afternoon 9-0.
Barret Shea and Spencer Willems produced one of the closer matches at No. 2 doubles, falling to Andrew Van Gomple and Kaden Heiden 9-7.
At No. 1 doubles, Evan Schumm and Drew Goracke dropped their match 8-4 to Trey Harms and Caleb Sahling. York’s Drew Hammer and Ethan Phinney beat Tate McIntyre and Carter Lipovsky 8-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Singles matches: No. 1, Hammer def. Goracke 8-2; No. 2, Phinney def. McIntyre 8-4; No. 3, Harms def. Schumm 8-4; No. 4, Sahling def. Shea 8-3; No. 5, Van Gomple def. Willems 8-3; No. 6, Heiden def. Lipovsky 8-6.
Prep softball
St. Cecilia
NORTH PLATTE — Class C No. 5 St. Cecilia fell to Class A North Platte 3-1 on Tuesday. Tatum Montelongo struck out 13 Hawkettes in a complete game effort and surrendered one unearned run on three hits.
Bailey Kissinger doubled and scored the run for STC. Tatum Krikac and Izzy Kvols also recorded hits for the visitors.
Allison Stritt fanned eight Bulldogs across six innings. She walked five and scattered four hits to the 2020 Class A runner-up. Two of NP’s runs were earned.
Prep volleyball
Blue Hill, Silver Lake
BLUE HILL — Abigail Meyer’s 20 kills weren’t enough for Blue Hill in its four-set loss to Silver Lake Tuesday.
The Mustangs, who had no stats available from the contest, won the final three sets 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 after dropping the first 24-26.
Meyer also served three aces while Emma Karr added six kills for the Bobcats and Michelle Henkel had four. India Mackin dug out 32 swings and Reece Mlady assisted 26 times.
Thayer Central
HEBRON — Thayer Central was swept by Fairbury Tuesday night by scores of 25-24, 25-18, 25-15.
“Fairbury really dig an attached from all areas and kept us off balance,” said TC coach Kurk Wiedel. “We never got in the flow of the game due to their serve and serve receive.”
Kaisha Solomon led the Titans with seven kills and two aces while Jasa Wiedel dished 17 assists and recorded two blocks. Maddie Wells dug up 18 attacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.