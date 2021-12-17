Prep boys basketball
Adams Central, Fillmore Central
GENEVA — The Adams Central boys basketball team defeated Fillmore Central 58-41 on Friday. Paul Fago led the Patriots with 26 points while Jacob Eckhardt finished with 14 points. Jayden Teichmeier recorded six points, Decker Shestak added four, Sam Dierks chipped in with three, and Hyatt Collins and Dylan Janzen each tallied two.
Isaiah Lauby rang up 20 points for Fillmore. Luke Kimbrough, Keegan Theobald, Jarin Tweedy and Kade Cooper each contributed four points. Carson Asche had three points, and Jadyen Wolf two.
Doniphan-Trumbull
CENTRAL CITY — Doniphan-Trumbull rallied past Central City 59-50 Friday to improve to 6-0. Myles Sadd led the Cardinals with 21 points and Blake Detamore tacked on 17 points. Andrew Stock added nine points and Ethan Smith six.
Franklin, Deshler
DESHLER — Franklin outscored Deshler 13-9 in the fourth quarter to defeat Deshler 42-40 on Friday night. Tucker Rose led Franklin with 14 points. Josh Cooper tallied 10 points, Miles Cleveland had eight, Matt Ayres finished with six, and Levi Meade and Gregory Boettcher both had two.
Gavin Nash led the Dragons with 24 points, Cam Harding tallied 11, Jayden Isernhagen totaled three, and Brent Buescher had two.
Exeter-Milligan
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan defeated High Plains 34-28 on Friday. Peyton Pribyl led the T’Wolves with 17 points, Michael Bartu added seven, Draven Payne chipped in with five, Marcus Krupicka finished with three, and Kole Svec recorded two.
Giltner
DAYKIN — Giltner was edged by Meridian 51-46 Friday night. Taylor Smith scored 14 for the Hornets and Pablo Gregori added 11 in the loss.
Red Cloud
SHELTON — Red Cloud fell to Shelton 49-33 on Friday. Hugo Basco totaled 15 points. Landon Mahon tallied seven points, Sam Dilley added five, Malaki Horne chipped in with four, and Ben Ely recorded two.
Superior
SUPERIOR — Superior defeated Southern Valley 39-31 Friday night. Tanner Theis, Dane Miller and Jacob Meyer each scored nine points for the Wildcats. Seth Schnakenberg added eight points.
Prep girls basketball
Adams Central, Fillmore Central
GENEVA — The Adams Central girls basketball team defeated Fillmore Central 70-53 on Friday night. After both teams got off to a hot start, each scoring more than 20 points in the first quarter, the Patriots took control ini the second quarter.
Libby Trausch and Rachel Goodon both tallied 22 points each to lead Adams Central. Lauryn Scott finished the game with 16 points, Brianna Stroh and Megyn Scott added four apiece, and Gracie Weichman totaled three. Kylie Lancaster and Abby Stroh both recorded two points, and Corinne Choyeski had one. Trausch also led the team with nine rebounds while Scott and Goodon each hauled in six. Lancaster tallied four assists.
No Fillmore Central stats were available.
Red Cloud
SHELTON — The Red Cloud girls basketball team fell 69-44 to Shelton. Avery Fangmeyer led the Warriors with eight points. Olivia Horne and Paisley Ord each totaled seven points, Marissa Hersh added six, Josie Rust chipped in with five, Adelynn Minnick finished with four, Beau Lewis and Logan Brown had three apiece, and Kari Kucera ended with one.
Franklin, Deshler
DESHLER — Franklin defeated Deshler 37-26 on Friday. Abigail Yelkin led all scorers with 23 points for the Flyers, while Bryanah Hindal added five, Kaitlyn Schurman chipped in with four, and Bailey Lennemann had two.
Jacilyne Peterson led the Dragons with eight points. Allie Vieselmeyer and Mallory Kleen each totaled six points, Brenna Dubber recorded three, Stormi Capek had two, and Tierra Schardt finished with one.
Giltner
DAYKIN — Giltner dropped its game against Meridian on Friday, losing 58-19. Addison Wilson led the Hornets with nine points, while Macie Antle finished with six points. Alyssa Fastnacht and Breley Hunnicutt both tallied two points.
Exeter-Milligan
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan defeated High Plains 52-21 on Friday. Emma Olsen led the Timberwolves with 17 points and Cameran Jansky tallied 11. Savana Krupicka and Jasmine Turrubiates finished with nine points apiece, while Jozie Kanode totaled six.
Kenesaw, Silver Lake
KENESAW — Kenesaw took down Silver Lake 35-25 Friday night. Cassidy Gallagher led the Blue Devils with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Meadow Wagoner added eight points.
No Silver Lake stats were available.
