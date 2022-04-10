Hastings College track & field
SEWARD — Nisa Thomas highlighted the Broncos' weekend at the Concordia invite. The sophomore set a new school record in winning the 100-meter hurdles, running the event in 14.04 seconds
Thomas' top finish was one of six for the women's team.
First-place marks: Lauren Tamayo, high jump, 5 feet, 4 1/2 inches; Karsen Sears, long jump, 19- 2 3/4; Veronica Pinkerton, 800, 2:23.55; Jessa Eden, discus throw, 146-8; 400 relay (Julyah Wilson, Tamayo, Sears, and Daisy Maessner), 47.50.
Second place: Thomas, 400 hurdles, 1:07.31; Zailee Poulson, high jump, 5-0 1/2; Maessner, long jump, 18-5; Madison Gerken, 800, 2:25.91
Third place: Ikeah Cuff, long jump, 17-8 3/4; Kiara Anderson, hammer throw, 173-5
Juba McClay, Jr., Zach Hole and Justin Villars all recorded first-place finishes for the men's team.
McClay won the triple jump (47 6 1/2); Hole the 5,000-meter run (16:39.97); and Villars discus throw (166-11).
Cole Schmidt (long jump, 22-5 3/4), Tyler Summers (hammer throw, 187-0) and Villars (shot put, 53-9) notched third-place finishes.
Prep baseball
Adams Central 6, Elkhorn North 3; Mt. Michael 11, Adams Central 2
ELKHORN — Adams Central got two strong pitching performances on Saturday, but only came away with one victory at a triangular hosted by Elkhorn North.
The Patriots (3-4) knocked off the host Wolves 6-3, but fell to Mount Michael 11-2.
Nick Conant dealt for 6 2/3 innings against Elkhorn North. He struck out seven and only one of the three runs he allowed was earned.
Hyatt Collins led the offensive charge, finishing 4-for-4 with a double. Collins drove in two runs and scored two more. Jayden Teichmeier went 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Against the Knights, Creighton Jacobitz completed five innings and fanned eight hitters while pitching for the Patriots. He was charged with nine runs, but only four were earned as the AC defense committed five errors.
Kayleb Saurer and Conant each notched a pair of hits for the Patriots, who host Fairbury Monday and Seward on Tuesday at Duncan Field.
Teichmeier scored both of AC's runs in the contest, the first of which answered seven runs by the Knights (10-3) in the first two frames.
MM (10-3)...........520 110 2 — 11 6 5
AC (3-3)..............001 010 0 — 2 5 5
WP — Nate Buresh. LP — Creighton Jacobitz.
AC (3-4).............110 013 0 6 — 11 3
EN (8-5)..............000 110 1 — 3 7 4
WP — Nick Conant. LP — Rowan Leahy.
S — Lucus Gabriel.
2B — AC, Kayleb Saurer, Hyatt Collins.
HR — EN, Carson Ripley.
Prep soccer
Hastings
KEARNEY — The Hastings boys got to within a game of .500 with a 1-0 win over Norris Saturday during a triangular in Kearney. The Tigers (4-5) lost 3-1 to Elkhorn North in the other contest.
Hastings' girls suffered a pair of losses — 9-0 to Norris; 4-1 to Elkhorn North.
The Titans (8-1) led 5-0 at halftime with all five scores coming during a 10-minute span. Jess Quintero registered Hastings' only shot on goal. Goalie Summer Parnell made eight saves for the Tigers.
Jake Braun scored the Tigers' only goal of the day in the 73rd minute. Leah Krings had the assist.
In net, Quintero and Parnell combined for 14 saves against the Wolves (3-3), who led 2-0 at halftime and added two shortly after the intermission.
