Prep volleyball
AC, HHS
SEWARD — Adams Central went 2-0 on Tuesday, including a win over crosstown rival Hastings High, in a triangular in Seward.
In the 25-19, 26-24 win over HHS, Jessica Babcock and Lauryn Scott each had five kills to lead the team. Chelsey Wiseman totaled a team-high 10 assists, and Babcock led the squad with 16 digs.
Against Seward, AC came away with a 25-23, 25-16 victory. Scott again had five kills and again led the team in the category. Wiseman finished with 11 assists while Gabby Feeney had seven. Wiseman also led the team with three blocks, and Babcock's eight digs were a team high.
The Tigers also fell to Seward 25-18, 25-12.
Minden
McCOOK — The Minden volleyball team beat McCook 25-16, 25-21 and defeated Chase County 25-15, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Sloane Beck led the Whippets with eight kills against the Bison and Mattie Kamery tallied seven. Halley Space recorded 10 assists to lead the team. Bailey Rogers finished with 23 digs, and Mariah Lempka tallied two blocks.
Kamery racked up a team-high eight kills in the match against Chase County while Beck had six kills and Kensie Land finished with five. Kamery also led the squad with 11 assists and three aces. Rogers tallied 17 digs while Keitan Bienhoff had 13.
Prep softball
HHS
YORK — Hastings continued its impressive start to the season, improving to 9-0 on the year after a 12-0 win over York.
Kaelan Schultz had two hits, including a home run, en route to driving three runs on the night. Faith Molina and KK Laux finished with two RBIs, while Sammy Schmidt, Delaney Mullen, and McKinsey Long all had an RBI as well. Molina and Mullen both led the Tigers with three hits, and each also recorded a double.
Molina and Alyssa Breckner combined to throw four innings and allow just three hits. Molina struck out five in her three innings of work and Breckner had two punchouts.
HHS will be back in action Thursday when it host North Platte in a doubleheader, beginning at 5 p.m.
