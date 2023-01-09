Prep bowling
Lexington invite
KEARNEY — The Hastings boys finished in third place, registering two wins over Ogallala — one in pool play and the other in bracket play — at Big Apple Fun Center.
Richard Jarosik rolled the high-game for the Tigers, a 247 against the Indians, as HHS racked up 875 pins.
Hastings fell to Arapahoe by just 16 pins as one of two pool play losses.
Prep boys basketball
Red Cloud 56, Elba 13
RED CLOUD — Ben Ely was one of three Warriors (7-4) in double figures with 13 points. Hugo Basco had 12 points, five steals and four assists. Sam Dilley scored 11 points.
Kenesaw 55, Harvard 30
HARVARD — Jravin Suck and Blake Steer combined for 21 points and Taten Uden had nine for the Blue Devils (7-3) as they won their sixth straight game.
Randyn Uden tied for the team-high in rebounds with seven and also had five assists and three steals.
Cody Fishler paced Harvard with 11 points. Luis Rascom added eight and Xavier Marburger six.
Fillmore Central 58, Superior 39
GENEVA — Dan Stoner buried 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first half as the Panthers (5-6) built a 33-23 lead.
Ashton Grassmann scored Superior's only two points in the third quarter as part of his team-high eight points.
Prep girls basketball
Red Cloud 51, Elba 17
RED CLOUD — Avery Fangmeyer led all scorers with 12 points and Adelynn Minnick added in 11 as the Warriors (6-5) held Elba to single digits in each of the four quarters.
Logan Brown had six points while Marissa Hersh and Josie scored five each.
Kenesaw 61, Harvard 15
HARVARD — Elise Schukei scored as many points for Kenesaw (2-9) as Harvard's entire team, pouring in the game-high 15 as one of three Blue Devils in double figures. Bentley Olson and Avery Kelley chipped in 10 points apiece.
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Elm Creek 35
ELM CREEK — The Falcons (9-2) won their eighth game in a row behind a game-high 19 points and 15 rebounds from Madison Bunger. Claire Ortgiesen had 11 points and dished five assists. Sarah Jensen grabbed nine boards and tallied seven points.
Minden 43, Valentine 39
VALENTINE — Class C-1 No. 7 Minden scored 31 points in the middle quarters to outlast Valentine. Myla Emery led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points. Kinsie Land added eight points and both Priscilla Madriz and Sloane Beck tallied six points.
Prep wrestling
Central City invite
CENTRAL CITY — Orrin Kuehn led Minden to a runner-up finish in the Central City invite by winning the 138-pound weight class. Kuehn scored two pins en route to a 16-4 major decision in the final.
Braxton Janda (182) and Koltdyn Heath (126) were both runners-up.
Tri-County duals
PLYMOUTH — Fillmore Central won the team championship with a perfect 8-0 record and four individual gold medalists. Travis Meyer (126), Alexander Schademann (138), Jackson Turner (182) and Markey Hinrichs (285) won titles.
Dylan Gewecke (132), Aiden Hinrichs (152) and Treven Stassines (160) took home silver.
The Panthers had wins over Centura (66-6), Weeping Water (54-25), Tri County (45-29), Auburn (54-16), Lakeview (36-24), Albany (72-6), Falls City (57-24) and Republic County (38-32).
Norm Manstedt invite
COLUMBUS — Freshman Logan Stenka finished seventh for Adams Central at 120 pounds. Stenka finished the day 3-3 with a decision, pin and major decision.
Prep girls wrestling
Norm Manstedt invite
COLUMBUS — Minden placed second out of 50 teams with 103 points. Adams Central was 13th with 55.
Milly Jacobsen led the Whippets with a runner-up finish in the 145-pound weight class. She had three pins before falling to seventh-ranked Rylie Arens of Crofton-Bloomfield in the final.
Kayden Sipp (130) took home silver for the Patriots and Grace Wioskowski (120) garnered bronze.
Sipp had three pins and a 4-2 decision victory before dropping a second 4-2 decision to No. 1 Reagan Rosseter of Omaha Westside in the final.
Wioskowski registered two pins and won a 9-8 decision before she was pinned in the semifinal. She won the consolation via medical forfeit.
Franklin invite
FRANKLIN — Franklin medaled all six of its wrestlers Saturday to finish as runner-up in its own invitational with 59 points. Superior was fourth with 36 points.
Teagan Holmes (100 pounds), Alexa Goosic (115) and Emma Jackson (155) were runners-up for the Flyers. Sarah Hindal (125) and Sierra Bloos (140) finished in third place.
Cheyenne Stacy (110) and Carlee Hinz (140) both took home silvers for the Wildcats.
Garden County invite
OSHKOSH — Red Cloud/Blue Hill's Patricia Arroyo was crowned champion in the 125-pound weight class with two first-round pins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.