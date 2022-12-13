Prep boys basketball
Adams Central 44, St. Paul 27
ST. PAUL — Jayden Teichmeier led eight Patriots (4-0) in the scoring column with 14 points. Dylan Janzen joined him in double figures with 10 points. Sam Dierks added six points, Abram Johnson and Decker Shestak four apiece, Grant Trausch three, Tristan Propp two and Hyatt Collins one.
No. 8 Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 29
DESHLER — Jaden Williams led a balanced effort by the Class C-2 preseason No. 8 Cardinals (5-0), scoring a game-high 11 points. Jack Poppe and Jake Collinson each added 10 points while Ty Bennett and Parker Volk chipped in nine apiece.
Carson Sieber had a team-high 10 points for the Dragons (2-2).
Red Cloud 51, Wilcox-Hildreth 25
WILCOX — Ben Ely poured in 23 points and Gage Ely tacked on 13 for the victorious Warriors (3-1). Ben grabbed 14 rebounds and recorded four steals.
Hugo Basco chipped in six points and dished eight assists. Sam Dilley had six points and seven boards. Malaki Horne had nine rebounds.
Sutton 60, BDS 59, 5 OT
DAVENPORT — Sutton’s Harrison Herndon was fouled with 0.6 seconds remaining in the fifth overtime. The sophomore guard made the first to break a 59-all tie and lift the Mustangs (1-3) to their first victory of the season.
Prep girls basketball
No. 4 Adams Central 58, St. Paul 23
ST. PAUL — Megyn Scott scored 19 points and her sister, Lauryn, added 12 as the Class C-1 preseason No. 4 Patriots (4-0) remained unbeaten. The 35-point margin is AC’s largest of the season.
Kadi Kimberly had seven points while Lynsie Lancaster, Kylie Lancaster and Rachel Goodon each contributed six points. Gracie Weichman dished four assists. Lauryn Scott had eight rebounds, five assists and six steals.
No. 5 BDS 42, Sutton 38
DAVENPORT — Class D-1 preseason No. 5 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley overcame a two-point third quarter with a 21-point outpour in the fourth to down Sutton 42-38.
Jess Hudson scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Eagles (5-0). She converted three and-ones as part of BDS’ 12-for-13 performance at the charity stripe in the last eight minutes.
Alivia Huxoll scored 13 of her team-high 15 for Sutton (1-4) in the second half. Reagan Robinson and Kyla Griess added six points apiece.
Deshler 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 30
DESHLER — Allie Vieselmeyer and Jacilyne Peterson scored in double figures as the Dragons (3-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season. Vieselmeyer had the game-high 13 points and Peterson 11, which was tied with Doniphan-Trumbull’s Charlee Richter.
Ridley Sadd and Hannah Greathouse each scored seven points for the Cardinals (2-3). Kaleah Olson had five points.
Wilcox-Hildreth 39, Red Cloud 16
WILCOX — Sarah Jensen scored the game-high 15 points for the Falcons (3-2). Madison Bunger added eight points while Cara Bunger, Claire Ortgiesen and Emma Donley chipped in four points apiece.
Avery Fangmeyer led Red Cloud (2-2) with six points.
Nebraska Lutheran 42, Giltner 29
GILTNER — Kailyn Wilson had a team-high nine points and Addison Wilson added eight points for the Hornets (1-4), who dropped their fourth straight.
Prep swimming
Kearney def. Hastings
The Hastings swim and diving teams dropped their dual to Kearney on Tuesday. The boys lost 93-68 while the girls fell 100-70.
Kaitlyn Mousel won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 14.27 seconds and also won the 100 free (59.04), while Izzy Cerveny finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:12.74). Abbey Fish placed first in the 500 free (5:32.59), and the girls 200 freestyle relay team won gold with a time of 1:45.90.
On the boys side, Carter Lipovsky (2:05.24) won the 200 free, and Max Faris took first in the 50 free (23.84). Andrew Heckman had the top tiiime in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:52.37. The boys 200 free (1:36.21) and 400 free (3:52.28) relay teams also took first.
