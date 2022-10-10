Bronco men win
eighth straight
Hastings College scored twice in the first 25 minutes en route to securing its eighth straight victory, a 5-0 rout of Mount Marty Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
David Panter beat Lancer Jorge Augero in the 17th minute an assist by Jackson Brown and the Broncos were off and running. Panter assisted goal-scorer Paul Obrusnik six minutes later.
Brown scored unassisted in the 58th minute before Ryan Lewis converted in the 63rd and Tyler Mase in the 73rd.
Hastings maintains first place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with its 7-0 mark. The Broncos host Doane Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
HC women shut out Lancers
After two straight draws followed by a loss, the Hastings College women finally re-entered the win column, doing so with a 4-0 victory over Mount Marty Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
The Broncos (8-2-2, 3-2-2) scored three goals in the first half and added a fourth early in the second half.
Dekota Schubert assisted on Evan Dunker’s goal and then scored a goal in the first 16 minutes of the match.
Jesse Chartier netted a goal in the 35th minute on assists by Dakota Pritchard and Dulce Lopez. Then Lopez converted a pass from Naomi Pedroza in the 55th.
HC hosts Doane at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bronco volleyball drops fourth in a row
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The slide continued Saturday for the Hastings College volleyball team, which was swept by No. 7 Northwestern 25-15, 25-14, 25-23.
Amani Monroe scored a team-high eight kills and two blocks for the Broncos (16-9, 5-5) while Brianna Lemke added seven kills. Makenna Asher dished 18 assists and Miriam Milled served an ace and dug 17 times.
Alysen Dexter and Jazlin De Haan led Northwestern’s attack with 12 and 11 kills, respectively.
The Broncos return home with matches Wednesday and Saturday.
Cardinals win Thayer Central invite
HEBRON — Doniphan-Trumbull beat Thayer Central in three sets and swept Central Valley to capture the TC invite title Saturday. The Cardinals (11-11) fell to Milford, but won via set tiebreaker.
Addie Fay led the Cards with 13 kills and Charlee Richter, Emily Shimmin and Kaleah Olson added six kills apiece as they beat Thayer Central 17-25, 25-20, 25-18.
Shimmin and Addison Maciejewski each had 17 assists.
Natalie Tietjen posted a game-high 14 kills and 18 digs for the Titans while Jadyn Bowman added seven kills and 14 digs. Ashlyn Cooper dished 26 assists.
Other matches: In D-T’s 25-20, 25-17 win over Central Valley, Ridley Sadd and Fay split 10 kills and Katrina Carraway served two aces.
Fay led the Cardinals with six kills in their 16-25, 22-25 loss to Milford.
Thayer Central beat Milford 25-19, 25-17 as Tietjen had 10 kills and Bowman nine.
