Prep football
No. 9 Shelton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 14
SHELTON — Gaige Ritner ran for 97 yards and scored both touchdowns Thursday night for the Falcons (3-3), who dropped their third straight game.
Graiden Ritner rushed six times for 20 yards but lost two fumbles. Brody Patterson caught two passes for 40 yards.
Shelton's Riley Bombeck ran in six touchdowns and threw for another as the Bulldogs (5-1) bounced back from a loss at No. 5 Red Cloud last week.
Prep boys tennis
Adams Central 8, Holdrege 1
Adams Central won all but the No. 3 doubles match, which went to a tiebreaker, in defeating Holdrege Thursday afternoon.
No. 1 doubles — Drew Goracke/Tate McIntyre def. Jaxson Karn/Malachi Connell 9-7
No. 2 — Taylor Ablott/Dylan Janzen def. Brayden Keffeler/Matthew King 8-2
No. 3 — Chase Bailey/Aden Ingwerson def. Brandon Clement/Kaleb Mangers 9-8 (7)
No. 1 singles — Tate McIntyre def. Jaxson Karn 9-7
No. 2 Drew Goracke def. Malachi Connell 8-1
No. 3 Dylan Janzen def. Chase Bailey 8-2
No. 4 Carter Lipovsky def. Brayden Keffeler 8-4
No. 5 Taylor Ablott def. Aden Ingwerson 8-0
No. 6 Austin Vontz def. Matthew King 8-2
Prep volleyball
C-1 No. 5 Minden 2, Broken Bow 0; Minden 2, Ogallala 0
MINDEN — Mattie Kamery recored a triple-double in the Whippets' 25-10, 25-18 win over Ogallala in Thursday's home triangular.
Kamery had 10 kills, 10 digs and 13 assists. Bailey Rogers had 12 digs and six assists. Myla Emery chipped in six kills, six assists and eight digs. Kinsie Land and Sloane Beck each added five kills.
Kamery was one dig shy of a double-double as the Whippets (24-2) also swept Broken Bow 25-4, 25-21.
Kamery had 11 kills and nine digs to go with four aces and four assists.
Adams Central def. Holdrege 3-1
HOLDREGE — The Patriots (17-6) bounced back from Tuesday's five-set loss with a four-set win over Holdrege Thursday 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15.
Lauryn Scott, Megyn Scott and Rachel Goodon all reached double figures in kills. Lauryn pounded 26, Megyn 15 and Rachel 14 on 54 assists from Gabby Feeney. Gracie Weichman dug 18 attacks.
Thayer Central def. Blue Hill 3-1
BLUE HILL — Jadyn Bowman (16) and Allison Richardson (10) both reached double figures in kills to help the Titans (18-5) down the Bobcats (4-18) by scores of 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13 Thursday night.
Natalie Tietjen served three aces and dug 23 attacks. Josey Welch chipped in with 16 digs and Richardson registered two blocks.
C-1 No. 6 St. Paul def. Doniphan-Trumbull 3-0
DONIPHAN — The Wildcats (18-5) swept their LouPlatte Conference counterpart 25-9, 25-12, 25-15 Thursday night. Kaleah Olson's seven kills and five blocks led the Cardinals (9-10). Addie Fay had four kills and 16 digs.
Deshler def. Friend 2-0; Meridian def. Deshler 2-1
FRIEND — Brooke Sasse (9) and Stormi Capek (7) combined for 16 kills as the Dragons (14-7) swept Friend 25-14, 25-9 Thursday night. Molley Drohman served three aces and Mallory Kleen dished 19 assists and dug 10 times.
Allie Vieselmeyer notched nine kills and Capek seven in a 18-25, 25-18, 19-25 loss to Meridian. Kleen had 29 assists.
Nebraska Lutheran def. Harvard 3-0
HARVARD — Harvard (1-21) played competitive but fell to Nebraska Lutheran 19-25, 23-25, 20-25 Thursday night.
Taylor Braun smashed six kills and Zahna Reutzel four. Hannah Harms and Aimee Whetstine-Jones added three kills each. Whetstine-Jones assisted on 12 kills and dug 10 attacks.
