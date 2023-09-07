Prep volleyball
Minden
PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. — The Minden volleyball team swept Phillipsburg (Kan.) 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 on Thursday. The Whippets have yet to lose a set this season. Mattie Kamery led Minden with 14 kills and added 11 assists and three ace serves. Makenna Starkey tallied seven kills, while Myla Emery had five kills, 17 assists, and four aces. Aubree Bules totaled 13 digs.
Thayer Central
HEBRON — Thayer Central cruised past Heartland 25-8, 25-18, 25-18 on Thursday. Jadyn Bowman recorded 12 kills while Ella Brueggemann finished with nine, to go with her 20 assists. Olivia Wiedel added 12 assists. Bruggemann also had 13 digs to lead the team.
Prep boys tennis
LINCOLN — Hastings defeated Lincoln 7-2 on Thursday. The Tigers swept the doubles competition while taking four of the singles matches. No. 1 singles player Ben Hafer won 8-2, while Alex Hafer earned an 8-6 win at No. 2 singles. No. 3 Moritz Kaufman defeated his Lincoln opponent 8-5, and Braydon Power (No. 6) won 8-1.
Alex Hafer and Ethan Zimmerman (No. 1), Power and Parkerr Ablott (No. 2), and Ben Hafer and Kaufman (No. 3) all won their doubles matches, with no duo giving up more than three sets in their respective matches.
Adams Central
The Adams Central tennis team defeated Grand Island Central Catholic 3-2 in an extended format, with matches being a best of three sets.
AC's Austin Vontz won his first set 7-5 in the No. 2 singles match, but he fell 6-0 in the second. He claimed victory with an 11-9 tiebreak. Jonathan Reiners also notched a win in No. 3 singles, winning in straight sets.
The Patriots' duo of Grayson Hood and Carter Lipovsky won the No. 2 doubles competition 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.
AC will host Holdrege on Tuesday.
Prep girls golf
Kearney Catolic invite
AXTELL — Minden finally got the monkey off its back and beat conference rival Broken Bow in a golf tournament.
The Whippets, who were runners-up to the Indians at state last season, shot a 334 team score at Awarii Dunes on Thursday to take the team title by eight strokes.
KayLynn Jorgensen led Minden with a 77, good for fourth place. Kara Suchsland was fifth with a 78, and Callie Whitten placed seventh with an 87. Brynn Smith also contributed with a 92.
Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey took third place with her 76 while Peyton Hartman (93) was 12th. The Patriots were fifth as a team.
