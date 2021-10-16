State tennis
Hastings
LINCOLN — Hastings’ Brayden Schram capped his prep tennis career with a sixth place finish at the Class B state tennis meet. It is the fourth medal he’s earned, and the highest finish he’s recorded in singles competition.
Schram won his first match Wednesday 6-3, 6-3 over Lexington’s Greysen Strauss before falling to Crete’s Aidan McDowell 6-1, 6-1.
In Thursday’s fifth place match, Schram fell to York’s Andrew Hammer 9-7.
As a freshman, Schram was part of a doubles team that placed sixth, and then he took home the eighth-place medal each of the next two years.
Prep football
Adams Central
ST. PAUL — Adams Central secured a spot in the Class C-1 playoffs and a district championship with its 24-0 shutout of St. Paul Friday night. Hyatt Collins rushed for three scores and 185 yards after missing last week’s game against Kearney Catholic.
AC................................16 0 0 8 — 24
STP...................................0 0 0 0 — 0
AC — Hyatt Collins 2 run (Jacob Eckhardt pass)
AC — Collins 1 run (Eckhardt pass)
AC — Collins 35 run (Collins run)
Minden
WOOD RIVER — Four different Whippets scored touchdowns Friday night in Minden’s 48-8 win over Wood River/Shelton. Austin Lutkemeier and Rylan Holsten each ran in two scores. Gage Fries ran for 203 yards and a score.
MIN.........................0 16 20 12 — 48
WRS................................0 8 0 0 — 8
M — Carter Harsin 1 run (Harsin run)
M — Austin Lutkemeier 7 run (Lutkemeier run)
W — Cayleb Stewart 1 run (Stewart pass)
M — Lutkemeier 1 run (pass failed)
M — Lutkemeier fumble recovery
M — Gage Fries 30 run (kick failed)
M — Rylan Holsten 7 run (pass failed)
M — Rylan Holsten 2 run (kick blocked)
Fillmore Central
CENTRAL CITY — A 39-point outburst by the Central City Bison in the first quarter put away Fillmore Central early Friday night in a 53-14 loss for the Panthers.
FC................................0 0 0 14 — 14
CC...............................39 7 7 0 — 53
C — Kale Jensen 25 run (conversion failed)
C — Jensen 15 pass Tyler Carroll (conversion failed)
C — Derek Pfeifer 10 un (Dylan Pfeier kick)
C — Jensen 21 pass Dylan Pfeifer (kick failed)
C — Derek Pfeifer 41 run (Dylan Pfeifer kick)
C — Dyllan Belleci fumble return (Dylan Pfeifer kick)
C — Jensen 14 pass Derek Pfeifer (Dylan Pfeifer kick)
C — Jensen 40 pass Clark Brown (Dylan Pfeifer kick)
F — Treven Stassines 3 pass Keegan Theobald (Isaiah Lauby kick)
F — Noah Monroe 11 run (Lauby kick)
Harvard, Wilcox-Hildreth
WILCOX — Gaige Ritner ran in three of his four touchdowns in the first quarter Friday night and led Wilcox-Hildreth to a 65-21 win over Harvard. The Falcons pitched a first half shut out, leading 53-0 at one point.
WH...........................26 27 0 12 — 65
HAR..............................0 0 14 7 — 21
WH — Grayson Sheen 41 yd TD reception from Gaige Ritner (conversion failed)
WH — Gaige Ritner 38 yd TD run (Logan Knaus kick good)
WH — Gaige Ritner 21 yd TD run (Knaus kick no good)
WH — Gaige Ritner 21 yd TD run (conversion failed)
WH — Gaige Ritner 25 yd TD run (Chase Johnson conversion run)
WH — Tate Garrett 2 yd TD run (Chase Casper conversion reception)
WH — Keegan Linden 44 yd TD run (Lucas Linden conversion run)
WH — Logan Knaus 3 yd TD run (conversion failed)
H —Ethyn Whetstine-Jones 51 yd TD run (Whetstine-Jones conversion run)
H — Eric Villalbaso 5 yd TD run (Villalbaso conversion run)
WH — Tate Garrett 8 yd TD reception from Dagan Ortgiesen (conversion no good)
H — Cody Fishler 55 yd TD run (conversion good)
WH — Gavin Patterson 27 yd TD run (conversion no good)
Red Cloud
RED CLOUD — The Warriors remained undefeated with a 41-32 win over Pawnee City Friday night. Caden Frey and Ben Ely each caught one touchdown from Landon Mahon.
PC................................8 0 8 16 — 32
RC..............................16 12 7 6 — 41
RC — Ely 11 pass Mahon (Horne kick)
P — Osborne 25 pass Marteney (Ocborne kick)
RC — Mahon 10 pass Frey (Horne kick)
RC — McCleary 10 run (kick blocked)
RC — Mahon 65 pass Ely (kick failed)
RC — McCleary 9 run (Kucera run)
P — unavailable
RC — Kucera1 run (kick failed)
P — unavailable
P — unavailable
