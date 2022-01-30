Prep wrestling
PAPILLION — The Hastings high wrestling team placed second on Saturday in the Monarch Duals. The Tigers went 4-1 in duals, losing to Papillion-La Vista 42-24 in the championship dual. HHS notched wins over Gretna (57-24), Papillion-La Vista South (54-15), Lincoln Southeast (52-18) and Omaha Bryan (51-15).
Hunter Anderson (113 pounds), Braiden Kort (126), Markus Miller (132), Blake Kile (145), and Oaklyn Smith (195) all went unbeaten on the day. HHS tallied 22 pins on the day, led by four from Miller.
D-T invite
DONIPHAN — Minden won the Doniphan-Trumbull invite on Saturday, totaling 268 points, 138 more than second-place. The Cardinals were fifth with 80 points, and St. Cecilia was 13th with 17.
The Whippets had six wrestlers standing atop the podium at the end of the day. Harrison Reed (106 pounds), Cade Harsin (113), Koltdyn Heath (126), Orrin Kuehn (132), Evan Smith (152), and Daulton Kuehn (220) all placed first in their respective weight classes. Robert Nelson (120), Alex Brais (138), and Colby Teel (170) each finished second.
Jordy Baland led D-T with a first-place finish in 285 pounds. He won his finals match with a 6-4 sudden victory. Tycen Breckner (170) and Zachary Burkey (113) placed third.
STC's Thomas Thomas led the Bluehawks with a fourth-place finish after going 2-2, recording two pins.
Prep boys basketball
Adams Central
AURORA — The Adams Central boys team defeated Aurora 55-41 on Saturday. Paul Fago paced the Patriots with 25 points while Decker Shestak and Jayden Teichmeier each chipped in with 10. Grant Trausch added five, Sam Dierks and Hyatt Collins each had two, and Jacob Eckhardt tallied one.
Deshler,
Prep girls basketball
Minden
AINSWORTH — Minden lost its battle with Ainsworth 50-43 on Saturday. Sloane Beck led the Whippets with 17 points while Payton Weeder poured in 10 points. Priscila Madriz had eight points, while Maddie Emery, Mattie Kamery, Brenna Blues, and Kinsie Land each added two points. Land hauled in a team-high seven rebounds.
Harvard, Red Cloud
RED CLOUD — Red Cloud defeated Harvard 42-17 on Saturday. Marissa Hersh led the Warriors with 13 points, while Adelyn Minnick tallied 12. Beau Lewis, Kari Kucera, and Josie Rust all finished with four points apiece. Avery Fangmeyer added three points, and Paiton Lewis had two.
Stats for Harvard were not available.
Wilcox-Hildreth, Franklin
FRANKLIN — Franklin beat Wilcox-Hildreth 42-32 on Saturday. Aaliiyah Wilsey led the Flyers with 16 points, while Bryanah Hindal and Abigail Yelken each tallied eight. Bailey Lennemann and Kaitlyn Schurman poured in four points apiece, and Macy Cline added two. Yelken led the team with 10 rebounds, while Hindal finished the game with seven steals.
Sarah Jensen had a team-high 15 points for the Falcons, Madison Bunger totaled 12 points. Cara Bunger and Emma Donley each had two points, and Claire Ortgiesen tallied one. Madison Bunger hauled in a game-high 17 rebounds.
Prep swimming
OMAHA — The Hastings girls swimming and diving team finished sixth at the Warrior invite on Saturday, totaling 144 points. The boys were eighth with 123 points.
Abbey Fish finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.74 seconds, and she was also second in the 100 free (55.09). Abby Lauder was third in the 1,000 freestyle (11:38.66). Hastings was third in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing in 1:43.47. The boys were led by Matthew Lauder's fifth-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle, where he had a time of 11:33.24. The boys 200 freestyle relay team also placed fifth (1:35.99).
