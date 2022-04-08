Hastings 5, Omaha South 3 (8 innings)
OMAHA — Hastings starter Daeton Espino overcame a shaky first frame on the mound to strikeout nine Packers in 6 1/3 innings Friday night, but he didn’t come away with a win.
The Tigers (4-7), however, did. In extra innings, Hastings outscored Omaha South 3-1 to secure a 5-3 victory at Brown Park.
A one-out triple in the top of the eighth by Evan Rust broke a 2-2 tie. A sacrifice fly by Luke Brooks two batters later plated Rust for a 5-2 edge.
South’s run in the eighth inning came after consecutive walks and a single loaded the bases. Hastings traded two outs for a run and then Naz Robinson induced a pop out for the win.
Landon Hinrichs was the winner for the Tigers, though, after he finished the seventh with a pair of strikeouts in relief of Espino, who started the frame with a K, but walked the next hitter on his 106th pitch.
South’s Max Teeters took the loss. He relieved Lou Hodoly, who tossed the first six innings and struck out six.
Chance Vertin’s first-inning single put the Tigers up early, but South tied the game in the bottom half after Espino allowed back-to-back singles and a walk before recording his first strikeout.
Espino hit the next batter and a second run scored on a ground out.
The Tigers, who host Norfolk Saturday, knotted the score in the third on Tyson LeBar’s RBI single.
Adams Central 28, Auburn 5
AUBURN — The Patriots (2-3) unloaded on the Bulldogs (1-6) in the middle innings en route to a mercy-rule victory Friday.
Adams Central smashed 16 hits on the day and did the majority of its damage in the third and fourth innings.
The Patriots tallied 13 runs in the fourth frame alone.
Kayleb Saurer and Nick Conant each finished with three hits for AC, which plays a triangular at Elkhorn North Saturday.
Conant, who drove in five runs, was a home run shy of the cycle.
Drew Goracke added a triple, as well.
Saurer struck out three batters and earned the win on the mound.
