Prep girls basketball
D1-9 subdistrict
SHELTON — Alma beat Kenesaw 46-37 Tuesday night. Cassidy Gallagher finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Meadow Wagoner added eight points and both Chloe Uden and Dominga Sanchez tallied seven points.
D1-3 subdistrict
DAVENPORT — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley defeated Red Cloud 42-28 on Tuesday in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 3 tournament. Jess Hudson tallied a game-high 12 points while Hannah Miller finished with 11 points. Malory Dickson and Taylor Sliva each chipped in with seven points, and Hanna Kadel had five.
Josie Rust led the Warriors with eight points, Kari Kucera totaled seven, and Olivia Horne had five. Logan Brown finished with three points, Beau Lewis and Addie Minnick recorded two, and Paisley Ord had one.
D2-3 subdistrict
OSCEOLA — Giltner fell to Osceola 48-26. Macie Antle had a team-high 13 points for the Hornets. Addison Wilson had six points, Breley Hunnicutt totaled five, and Alyssa Fastnacht had two.
D2-2 subdistrict
LINCOLN — Exeter-Milligan beat Nebraska Lutheran 50-22 on Tuesday. Cameran Jansky finished with 11 points while Jasmine Turrubiates had 10 and Malorie Staskal added nine. Emma Olsen tallied seven, Savana Krupicka added six, Jozie Kanode recorded five, and Maddie Luzuam chipped in with two.
Rock Hills 41, Southern Cloud 19
MANKATO, Kan. — Rock Hills defeated Southern Cloud 41-19 on Tuesday. Danica Frost led the Grizzlies with 17 points while Avery Brown chipped in with 10. Selena Luong tallied six points, while Lauren Whelchel and Caitlyn Scarrow added four apiece.
Prep boys basketball
Rock Hills 52, Southern Cloud 44
MANKATO, Kan. — Rock Hills beat Southern Cloud 57-44. Ethan Kenworthy poured in 20 points to lead Rock Hills while Cooper McDiill had 19 points. Wyatt Evert finished with eight points, Eli Vance totaled four, and Troy Duskie chipped in with two.
