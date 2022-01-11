Prep boys basketball
C-2 No. 4 Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Centura 44
DONIPHAN — The Cardinals (10-1) got a combined 30 points from Myles Sadd and Blake Detamore in the win. Andrew Stock finished with nine while Ethan Smith and Jaden Williams each contributed eight points.
D-1 No. 4 Kenesaw 59, Giltner 23
GILTNER — Three players accounted for 41 of the Blue Devils’ points. Tyson Denkert led all with 17 points while Eli Jensen added 13 and Lane Kelley 11.
Jacob Smith led the Hornets with seven points.
Sandy Creek 57, Deshler 26
DESHLER — Josh Shaw and Micah Biltoft combined for 30 points in the Cougars’ win. Gavin Nash’s 15 paced the Dragons.
Heartland 61, Superior 54
HENDERSON — Seth Schnakenberg’s 16 points led Superior in the loss. Tanner Theis had 15, Jacob Meyer added 11, Dane Miller eight and Ashton Grassman four.
Prep bowling
Grand Island 18 Hastings 3
The Hastings boys bowling team dropped its dual with Grand Island Tuesday 18-3. Andrew Matthies, Richard Jarosik, and Ethan Crecelius each recorded victories for the Tigers. Matthies outscored Jett Hennings 224-162 in game one. Jarosik downed Adam Dreher 163-146 in game two while Crecelius outscored Brayden Lee 257-189.
The Tigers lost the Baker set 203-148.
Prep girls basketball
Kenesaw 55, Giltner 22
GILTNER — Meadow Wagoner poured in 21 points and Elise Schukei tacked on 12 for the Blue Devils. Cassidy Gallagher pulled down 13 boards and Rylee Legg snagged six steals. Andrea Feliciano dished five assists.
Macie Antle led the Hornets with 10 points. Addison Wilson scored seven and Tracy Wiles five.
Franklin 55, Red Cloud 21
RED CLOUD — Abigail Yelken recorded a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Flyers. Aaliyah Wilsey added nine points and Bryanah Hindal registered 14 steals.
Deshler 38, Sandy Creek 20
DESHLER — Allie Vieselmeyer and Mallory Kleen scored seven points apiece and led eight Dragons in the scoresheet. Lexi Shuck and Kennedi Trip scored five points each for the Cougars in the loss.
Superior 56, Heartland 17
HENDERSON — Freshman Sadie Cornell scored 15 points for the victorious Wildcats. Fellow first year Halle Bargen added nine while senior Shayla Meyer had eight.
Prep swimming
Hastings
Hastings won 12 events of 24 during its home meet Tuesday at the Hastings YMCA.
Abbey Fish and Kaitlyn Mousel led the girls team, each recording a pair of first place finishes. Fish won the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.56) and 100 backstroke (1:08.13). Mousel took home titles in the 200 individual medley (2:33.84) and 100 free (58.72).
The pair of swimmers also helped Hastings to relay golds in the 200 and 400 free. The winning times were 1:47.79 4:08.66, respectively. Other members on the teams were Izzy Cerveny and Lucy Fago.
Carter Lipovsky, Jacob Haase, and Matthew Lauder each won events on the boys side. Lipovksy touched first in the 200 free (2:06.89) and Lauder won the 500 free (5:37.68). Haase placed first in the 100 free (52.93) and 100 breast (1:06.28).
Those three, along with Max Faris, won the 200 free relay in 1:40.04.
Lipovsky and Lauder teamed with Andrew Heckman and Xander Uhrmacher for the 400 free relay title (3:46.23).
