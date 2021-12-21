Prep girls basketball
Franklin
FRANKLIN — The Franklin girls basketball team fell to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40-30 on Tuesday. Abigail Yelken led the Flyers with 10 points, while Aaliiyah Wilsey and Bryanah Hindal added seven points. Bailey Lennemann chipped in with four points and Kaitlyn Schurman tallied two. Yelken added seven rebounds, and Hindal finished with five assists and eight steals.
E-M
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan defeated Friend 51-24 on Tuesday. Jasmine Turrubiates totaled a team-high 19 points, Cameran Jansky finished with 13, and Emma Olsen poured in six. Jozie Kanode tallied four points, while Savana Krupicka and Maddie Luzum ended with three points and two points, respectively.
BDS
DAVENPORT — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley fell 41-36 against Wood River on Tuesday. Hannah Miller totaled 12 points to lead the Eagles. Malory Dickson poured in six points and Hanna Kadel had five. Taylor Sliva chipped in with four points, Ashley Schlegel recorded three, and Mariah Sliva, Hallie Hoins, and Hayley Sliva all tallied two.
Prep bowling
Hastings
GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings bowling team fell 14-7 against Northwest on Tuesday. Andrew Matthies had the high game for the Tigers, bowling a 187 after scoring a 167 in the first game. Lavon Handler added a 177, while Ethan Crecelius rolled 155 and 153. Richard Jarosik had a high of 131, Norris rolled a 103, and Carlson finished with an 82. Hastings won the Baker competition 183-144, but the Vikings clinched the victory with the mercy rule.
