Prep bowling
Hastings
ARAPAHOE — The Hastings boys bowling team defeated Southern Valley 18 1/2-2 1/2 on Thursday. The two teams tied in the only Baker game of the day, but the match was already well in hand by the Tigers by that point. HHS swept the first two games of the dual. Andrew Matthies had the high game of the day, scoring a 193 — just four more pins than Lavon Handler's high game. Matthies then shot a 177 in the second game while Handler had a 149. Ethan Crecelius rolled a 157 and a 182, while Richard Jarosik (113-128) and Dante Aulner-Staggs (124-127) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.
Prep girls basketball
BDS
LINCOLN — The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley girls basketball team defeated Johnson County Central 45-32 at the MUDECAS tournament on Thursday. Hannah Miller led the Eagles with 17 points, while Hanna Kadel and Taylor Sliva both tallied seven points. Mariah Sliva and Ashley Schlegel each tallied five points, and Hallie Hoins finished with four.
