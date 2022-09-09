Prep cross country
Aurora invite
AURORA — Poco Creek Golf Course was littered with runners Friday and Hastings High’s cross country teams shined. Austin Carrera led the boys to a team championship by winning the boys race. Diego Chojolan finished fifth, Evan Struss was sixth and Juan Ceron Millan seventh. Ray Riley was 11th and Logan Brooks 19th. No times were available.
Kelyn Henry Perlich paced the HHS girls to third place. Lily Widhelm was 11th, Abby Fielder 13th, Mylee Mick 17th and Karli Shoemaker 19th.
Prep football
Fillmore Central 13, Centennial 6
UTICA — The Panthers (3-0) won a war of attrition Friday night with a conference rival. Keegan Theobald caught an 8-yard touchdown from Kade Cooper and Treven Stassines ran it in from two yards to build a 13-0 halftime lead that was sustained through a defense holding the Broncos (2-1) to 134 total yards.
EMF 36, Sandy Creek 18
MILLIGAN — Breckan Schluter had a big ground game for the Bobcats (2-1), running in three touchdowns and racking up 164 yards on 28 carries to fend off the Cougars (1-2).
EMF’s Adrian Vavra and Chase Svehla hooked up for score through the air.
Sandy Creek’s Ethan Shaw had all three of the team’s touchdowns. Shaw threw for 154 yards and ran for seven. Drake Lally broke 100 yards on five catches.
Thayer Central 48, Heartland 6
HENDERSON — Jordan Mariska scored three times and ran for a team-high 167 yards for the Titans (3-0). Will Heitmann added two rushing TDs on 22 yards and threw to Grant Wiedel for a 26-yard score.
Sam Souerdyke rushed 19 times for 117 yards and a touchdown, as well.
Lincoln Pius X, Hastings 7
LINCOLN — The Tigers (0-3) scored their first touchdown of the season and led at halftime, but the Bolts pulled out the win. Chance Vertin threw an 8-yard touchdown to Daeton Espino in the second quarter. No other information was available.
Prep girls golf
Hastings
LEXINGTON — Anna Brant led the Tigers at Lakeside Country Club Friday with an 88. Brant’s score placed her 10th. Kendall Consbruck shot a 106, Alayna Stephenson followed with a 111, and Gracey McIntyre a 113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.