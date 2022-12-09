Prep boys basketball
Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 34
FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek fell by just three points to Centennial on Friday, losing 37-34. Ethan Shaw led the Cougars with 21 points, while Jack Clark totaled five points and Vojitz Povolny added four. Jacob Petr and Drake Lally each scored to points.
Heartland 45, Exeter-Milligan 31
EXETER — Exeter-Milligan dropped its game against Heartland 45-31 on Friday. Marcus Krupicka led the T’Wlves with 17 points, while Carter Milton totaled eight points. Tyler Davis added three points, Aidan Vavra recorded two points, and Draven Payne had one.
Freeman 53, Fillmore Central 31
ADAMS — Jarin Tweedy led the Panthers with eight points. Luke Kimbrough added five, and both Carson Asche and Trevor Roach finished with four points.
Prep girls basketball
Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 50
ALMA — The Wilcox-Hildreth girls basketball team lost 59-50 against Alma on Friday. Madison Bunger and Sarah Jensen led the way with 18 and 15 points, respectively, for the Falcons. Emma Doonley totaled eight points, Claire Ortgiesen finished with five, and Cara Bunger added four.
Heartland 44, Exeter-Milligan 38
EXETER — Heartland defeated Exeter-Milligan 44-38 on Friday. The Timberwolves were led by Jozie Kanode and Jasmine Turrubiates, each of which scored 12 points. Savana Krupicka totaled eight points, Taylor Pribyl added three points, Olivea Swanson recorded two, and Kiley Oldehoeft had one.
S-RC 46, Giltner 25
GILTNER — Giltner fell to Shelby-Rising City 46-25 on Friday. Tracy Wiles led the Hornets with 11 points and Kailyn Wilson added five. Addison Wilson finished with four points, while Kinley Kaczor and Alyssa Fastnacht each tallied two points. Hailey Eastman recorded one point.
