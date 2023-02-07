Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull
HOLDREGE — The Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to Holdrege, losing 53-52. Kaedan Detamore led the Cardinals with 13 points while Jack Poppe finished with 11. Jaden Williams poured in eight points, Tycen Bennett chipped in with seven, and Jake Collinson added six. Parker Volk finished with five points, and Ben VanDiest had two.
Prep girls basketball
Exeter-Milligan
McCOOL JUNCTION — Exeter-Milligan fell to McCool Junction 65-31 on Tuesday. Savana Krupicka led the Timberwolves with 15 points, Maloriie Staskal scored eight points, and Jasminie Turrubiates tallied four. Kiley Oldehoeft recorded two points, while Jozie Kanode and Olivea Swanson each had one.
