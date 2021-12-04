Prep boys basketball
ST. PAUL — Doniphan-Trumbulledged out St. Paul 46-40 on Saturday. Blake Detamore tallied 22 points to lead the Cardinals. Jaden Williams added eight points, Adnrew Stock finished with seven, and Myles Sadd and Ethan Smith each tallied four points. Kaedan Detamore had one point.
Prep girls basketball
Franklin
TYRON — Franklin defeated Sandhills Valley on Saturday, winning 40-28. Abigail Yelken led the Flyers with 17 points while Bryannah Hindal added 11 points. Bailey Lennemann chipped in with eight points and Macy Cline tallied four. Yelken added 11 rebounds to complete the double-double, and Lennemann recorded four assists.
BDS
BRAINARD — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley defeated East Butler 40-30 on Saturday. Mariah Sliva led the way for the Eagles with 11 points. Hanna Kadel tallied eight points, Taylor Sliva finished with with six, and Jess Hudson added five. Hannah Miller ended the night with four points, while Ashley Schlegel, Hallie Hoins, and Malory Dickson had two points each.
L-N, Thayer Central
Thayer Central beat Lawrence-Nelson 51-39 on Saturday. Natlie Tietjen tallied 23 points to lead the Titans. Cassie Hergott finished with 14 points, while Josey Welch and Jadyn Bowman had four apiece, and Allison Richardson and Ava Wiedel each recorded three.
