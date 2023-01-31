Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull 73, Ord 40
DONIPHAN — For the second time in five days, Ord got a taste of the top-ranked Cardinals.
Class C-2 No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull again reached the 70-point mark Tuesday in the LouPlatte Conference tournament matchup. Freshman Jack Poppe led the scoring charge with 16 points. Ty Bennett added 14 and Kaedan Detamore 11. Jaden Williams scored nine, Paker Volk eight and Masin Lang seven.
Giltner 45, Exeter-Milligan 40
EXETER — Philip Kruetz poured in 21 points for the Hornets. Cooper Reeson added 14 points.
Marcus Krupicka and Andrew Vavra scored 11 points apiece for the Timberwolves.
Fillmore Central 41, Milford 31
GENEVA — Fillmore Central bounced Milford out of the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament with its 10-point win.
Dan Stoner’s 11 points, nine from Carson Asche and eight by Jarin Tweedy got the Panthers on to the semifinals.
Prep girls basketball
Exeter-Milligan 54, Giltner 32
EXETER — Jozie Kanode hit five 3-pointers as part of a 21-point performance to help the Timberwolves earn their third win this season. Malorie Staskal and Savan Krupicka joined her in double figures with 12 points apiece.
Addison Wilson had a team-high 13 for the Hornets.
BDS 74, Osceola 28
DAVENPORT — JessaLynn Hudson scored 19 of her game-high 28 points in the first half for the Eagles, who received contributions from nine other players.
