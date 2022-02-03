Prep girls basketball
C-2 No. 9 Superior 43, Fairbury 38, OT
UTICA — The Wildcats (17-3) got a clutch 3-pointer from freshman Faith Butler to open overtime and held off the Jeffs (10-11) in overtime to advance to the Southern Nebraska Conference championship.
Shayla Meyer scored a game-high 16 points. Ella Gardner had nine and Laci Kirchhoff seven.
Superior will play Milford — a Thursday winner over top-seeded Sutton, 56-51 — in Saturday’s 6 p.m. final.
Kenesaw 41, Silver Lake 37
SHELTON — The Blue Devils (10-9) advanced to the Twin Valley Conference finals with the win. Rylee Legg and Chloe Uden combined for 28 points and 14 rebounds. Cassidy Gallagher grabbed 11 rebounds herself to go with seven points. Kenesaw will face D-1 No. 5 Shelton in Saturday’s 6 p.m. final at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Ansley-Litchfield 22
MINDEN — Sarah Jensen and Madison Bunger combined for 19 points in the Falcons (9-11) Fort Kearny Conference win.
Prep wrestling
FKC/TVC tournament
AMHERST — Red Cloud/Blue Hill finished in second place with 134 1/2 points. Franklin was tied for fourth (95), Kenesaw sixth (84), and Wilcox-Hildreth ninth (32). South Central (17) and Harvard (11) were 15th and 16th, respectively.
Kenesaw had two individual champions: Nickolas Kuehn at 132 pounds and Sean Duffy at 182 pounds. Both wrestlers pinned all three of their opponents.
Franklin’s Grant Haussermann won the 120-pound weight class over RC/BH’s Isaac Piel in an 8-2 decision. Haussermann edged Wilcox-Hildreth’s Graiden Ritner in the semifinals 4-2. Ritner went on to take third.
- 106: Franklin’s Kyler Carraher finished second after having to medically forfeit. Wilcox-Hildreth’s Gavin Patterson was third.
- 113: Warcat Aiden Piel took bronze at 113-pounds, winning the consolation with a 4-3 decision.
- 126: Franklin’s Keller Twohig was runner-up.RC/BH’s Carter Auten placed third.
- 145: RC/BH’s Brooks Armstrong was runner-up.
- 160: RC/BH’s Klayton Niles finished runner-up. Kenesaw’s Blake Steer collected bronze.
- 195: Franklin’s Jacob Harrison took third place.
- 220: RC/BH’s Brody Fischer finished fourth.
Southwest Conference tournament
Minden finished fourth with 108 1/2 points.
- 106: Harrison Reed placed third.
- 113: Cade Harsin was third.
- 126: Koltdyn Heath was runner-up.
- 138: Alex Brais took bronze.
- 145: David Smolik was third.
- 152: Evan Smith placed fourth.
- 170: Colby Teel collected fourth.
- 182: Hunter Frederickson was fourth.
- 195: Braxton Janda took second.
- 220: Daulton Kuehn was runner-up.
