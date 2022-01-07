College men's basketball
Dordt 75, Hastings College 57
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Defenders outscored Hastings by 19 in the second half en route to the victory. Hastings, which opened at 40% from the field, dropped to 33% for the game with a dismal second half shooting the ball.
Karson Gansebom's seven 3-pointers carried the Broncos. Gansebom had 25 points. Mathias Nchekwube added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Bryce Coppock rang up 22 points for Dordt.
College women's basketball
Dordt 79, Hastings College 62
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sutton grad Kylie Baumert led the Broncos with 15 points and shot 6-for-13. Ali Smith added 11 points and Katharine Hamburger and Riley Clavel each chipped in eight points in the loss.
Dordt's Bailey Beckman poured in 22 points and Ashtyn Verbeek added 19.
Prep boys basketball
No. 4 Kenesaw 71, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
KENESAW — The Kenesaw boys basketball team earned a 71-27 win over Wilcox-Hildreth on Friday. Eli Jensen led the Blue Devils with 12 points, while Tyson Denkert and Lane Kelley each had 11, and Joel Katzberg had 10. Luke Barr tallied nine points, Taten Uden finished with seven, Trey Kennedy added five, Randyn Uden recorded four, and Jravin Suck totaled two.
No Wilcox-Hildreth statistical information was available.
Exeter-Milligan 40, SRC 35
MILLIGAN — Peyton Pribyl led seven Timberwolves in the scorebook with 14 points. Marcus Krupicka added six points. Kole Svec had five and Carter Milton, Michael Barttu and Tyler Due had four each. Draven Payne tallied three points.
Red Cloud 57, Harvard 32
HARVARD — Red Cloud came out on top in its game against Harvard, winning 57-32 on Friday. The Warriors had four players score in double digits, led by Ben Ely's 17 points. Landon Mahon added 13 points, Sam Dilley totaled 12, Hugo Basco chipped in with 10, Malaki Horne totaled three, and Carson McCleary had two.
No Harvard information was available.
Centennial 40, Sutton 26
SUTTON — Sutton dropped its game to Centennial 40-26. Colton Haight tallied a team-high nine points for Sutton, while Jesse Herndon added six and Ty Skalka finished with five. Cole Baumert and Trevin Buescher each recorded three.
Chase (Kan.) 49, Rock Hills 21
MANKATO, Kan. — Rock Hills fell to Chase 49-21 on Friday. Ethan Kenworthy led the Grizzlies with six points, while Tristyn Reynolds had four. Troy Duskie chipped in with three points, and Daniel McDill, Wyatt Evert, Cooper McDill, and Eli Vance all totaled two apiece.
Prep girls basketball
Wilcox-Hildreth 50, Kenesaw 27
KENESAW — Wilcox-Hildreth defeated Kenesaw 50-27 on Friday. Madison Bunger's 14 points led the Falcons, while McKinley Ritner had 12 and Claire Ortgiesen chipped in with eight. Sarah Jensen tallied six points, Emma Donley and Addison Overholser each totaled four, and Cara Bunger added two.
Rylee Legg finished with eight points to lead the Blue Devils, Cassidy Gallagher totaled five, Dominga Sanches and Chloe Uden each had four, and Holle Nienhueser and Lily Burr added three apiece.
Rock Hills (Kan.) 49, Chase 13
MANKATO, Kan. — The Rock Hills girls basketball team defeated Chase 49-13 on Friday. Danica Frost led the Grizzlies with 21 points while Lauren Whelchel finished with 10. Avery Brown added nine points, Hannah Simmelink chipped in with five, and Raylynn Anderes and Selena Luong both tallied two.
Exeter-Milligan 36, SRC 17
MILLIGAN — Exeter-Milligan beat Shelby-Risinig City 36-17 on Friday. Cameran Jansky poured in 13 points to lead the Timberwolves. Jozie Kanode and Emma Olsen each had seven points, Jasmine Turrubiates chipped in with four, Savana Krupicka scored three, and Maddie Luzum recorded two.
Red Cloud 50, Harvard 18
HARVARD — The Red Cloud girls topped Harvard 50-18 on Friday. Avery Fangmeyer was the only Warrior in double figures with 12 points. Adelynn Minnick tallied nine points, Marissa Hersh added seven, and Josie Rust recorded six. Kari Kucera, Paisley Ord, and Olivia Horne all tallied four points. Beau Lewis, and Logan Brown both chipped in with two.
