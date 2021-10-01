Prep football
Fillmore Central, Superior
SUPERIOR — The Wildcats led 20-0 at halftime and didn’t allow a Fillmore Central score until the fourth quarter.
FC....................................0 0 0 7 — 7
SUP..............................13 7 0 7 — 27
S — Dane Miller 63 run (Kick failed)
S — Miller 20 pass Jacob Meyer (Cristian Avalos kick)
S — Miller 37 pass Meyer (Avalos kick)
FC — Treven Stassines 11 pass Luke Kimbrough (Isaiah Lauby kick)
S — Miller 29 run (Avalos kick)
Minden
MINDEN — The Whippets outscored Holdrege 14-0 in the third quarter en route to a 27-13 win Friday night.
HOL................................0 7 0 6 — 13
MIN..............................0 7 14 6 — 27
M — Carter Harsin 1 run (Jose Ciprian kick)
H — Jackson Hinrichs 11 run (Cole Guthrie kick)
M — Harsin 99 run (Ciprian kick)
M — Harsin 69 run (Ciprian kick)
M — Gage Fries 46 run (Ciprian kick)
H — Hinrichs 14 pass Mason Marquardt (Guthrie kick)
Sandy Creek, Sutton
FAIRFIELD — Sutton bounced back from last week’s loss to beat Sandy Creek 45-16 Friday afternoon. The Mustangs gained 394 yards of total offense.
SUT............................14 8 7 16 — 45
SC..................................8 0 8 0 — 16
S — Jackson Olson 2 run (Olivera kick)
SC — Ethan Shaw 5 pass Micah Biltoft (Shaw run)
S — Davis 35 run (Olivera kick)
S — Olson 18 run (Jones pass)
S — Davis 30 run (Olivera kick)
SC — Shaw 4 pass Drake Lally (Shaw pass)
S — Jones 24 run (Jones pass)
S — Olson 6 run (Olson run)
Red Cloud, Wilcox-Hildreth
RED CLOUD — No. 4 Red Cloud remained unbeaten with a 50-point win over Wilcox-Hildreth Friday night. The Falcons hung around early, but were outscored 24-6 in the second half.
WH............................16 14 6 0 — 36
RC............................28 34 8 16 — 86
RC — Carson McCleary 4 yd TD run (1 point conversion good-Ben Ely reception from Landon Mahon)
WH — Gaige Ritner 1 yd TD run (Logan Knaus kick good)
RC — Caden Frey 1 yd TD reception from Mahon (Malaki Horne kick good)
RC — McCleary 23 yd TD run (Horne kick no good)
WH — Gaige Ritner 24 yd TD run (Knaus kick good)
RC — Frey 5 yd TD reception from Mahon (1 point conversion good-Ely reception from Mahon)
WH — Gaige Ritner 5 yd TD run (Knaus kick good)
RC — McCleary 52 yd TD run (Horne kick good)
RC — Ely 57 yd INT TD return (Horne kick good
RC — Riley Lambrecht 22 yd TD reception from Mahon (Horne kick no good)
WH — Gaige Ritner 27 yd TD run (Knaus kick no good)
RC — McCleary 24 yd TD run (Horne kick no good
RC — Frey 35 yd TD reception from Mahon (Horne kick no good)
RC — Ely 10 yd TD reception from Mahon (Horne kick good)
WH — Graiden Ritner 10 yd TD run (Knaus kick no good)
RC — Ely 40 yd TD reception from Mahon (Horne kick good)
RC — Ely 5 yd TD run (Hugo Basco kick good)
