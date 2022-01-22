Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull, Superior
SUPERIOR — Doniphan-Trumbull defeated Superior 51-33 on Friday. Ethan Smith led the Cardinals with 15 points, while Myles Sadd added 12. Andrew Stock finished the game with seven poinits, Kaedan Detamore had six, Blake Detamore and Jaden Williams each tallied four, and Chris Uhrich added three.
Seth Schnakenberg led Superior with nine points while Dane Miller added eight and Tygun Rothchild poured in five. Tanner Theis and Ashton Grassmann each tallied four points, and Jacob Meyer had three.
Deshler, Harvard
DESHLER — Deshler held on for a 31-20 win over Harvard on Friday. Cameron Harding totaled 14 points to lead the Dragons, Gavin Nash finished with 11, Tregan LeFave recorded five, and Jayden Isernhagen had one.
Drayden Whetstine- Jones paced the Cardinals with 10 points, Cody Fishler had six, and Xavier Marburger totaled four.
Prep girls basketball
Harvard, Deshler
DESHLER — Deshler defeated Harvard 52-19 on Friday. Allie Vieselmeyer had a team-high 10 points for Deshler. Jacilyne Peterson finished with eight, Tierra Schardt totaled seven, and Brooke Sasse tallied five. Brienna Dubbert, Stormi Capek, Makinna Peterson, and Abbi Tuma all finished with four points. Taylor Sieber and Lacey Schmidt poured in two apiece.
Aimee Whetstine-Jones led Harvard with 14 points. Harmony Rozmiarek had three and Isela Ramirez totaled two.
Wilcox-Hildreth
HILDRETH — Wilcox-Hildreth outlasted Axtell 41-40 on Friday. Claire Ortgiesen finished with 14 points to lead the Falcons. Sarah Jensen totaled nine points, Madison Bunger tallied seven points, and Mckinley Ritner and Emma Donley each had four points. Cara Bunger chipped in with three points.
