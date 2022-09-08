Prep football
Wilcox-Hildreth 32, Southwest 28
HILDRETH — Gaige Ritner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another Wilcox-Hildreth staved off a furious fourth quarter comeback by Southwest Thursday night.
Ritner totaled 169 yards on the ground and 26 through the air as the Falcons improved to 2-0. Younger brother Graiden Ritner added 88 yards on 14 rushes and a score, and was on the receiving end of the lone touchdown pass.
Southwest was scoreless until the final quarter after trailing 14-0 until that point. Quarterback Nathan Rippe had 69 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Rippe also threw for 79 yards and a TD. Hunter Blume and Hunter Cunningham also scored touchdowns for the team from Bartley.
Prep girls golf
Kearney Catholic invite
AXTELL — Minden and Adams Central finished top-five at Thursday's meet at Awarii Dunes near here.
The Whippets had three medalists, led by KayLynn Jorgensen, to shoot a 352 and secure silver as a team. Jorgensen shot an 84 and was seventh individually. Kara Suchsland and Callie Whitten both carded 86s.
Sidney O'Dey led the Patriots with a 76, taking home the individual silver. Peyton Hartman tied for fifth (83). AC was fifth as a team (365).
Prep softball
No. 8 Hastings 12, Kearney Catholic 0
KEARNEY — Alyssa Breckner threw three no-hit innings and the Tigers' offense blasted Kearney Catholic 12-0 Thursday night.
Sammy Schmidt drove in a team-high three runs and finished with two hits alongside Emma Landgren and Haydn Laux. Landgren had the only extra-base hit, a triple in the first.
Breckner struck out five and walked one for the No. 8 Tigers (10-6).
Prep volleyball
No. 8 Minden def. Phillipsburg, Kansas, 3-0
MINDEN — Mattie Kamery slammed 18 kills, dished nine assists, dug four attacks, served an ace and recorded one block as the Whippets (10-0) remained unbeaten.
Sloane Beck added seven kills and Myla Emery had six kills, two aces and 21 assists. Bailey Rogers had a team-high nine digs. Milly Jacobsen registered three blocks.
Thayer Central def. Heartland 3-1
HENDERSON — Natalie Tietjen and Jadyn Bowman combined for 28 kills in a 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-15 Titans win.
Tietjen, who had a team-high 15 kills, served three aces and had one block. Josey Welch picked up 25 digs.
