Prep boys basketball
Wood River 64, D-1 No. 4 Kenesaw 47
Eli Jensen scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds but the Blue Devils were outscored 38-15 in the second half. Tyson Denkert added 11 points and six rebounds.
Franklin 48, Red Cloud 46
Franklin outscored Red Cloud by five in the fourth quarter. Nick Baker and Miles Cleveland both finished in double figures with 15 and 12, respectively. Tucker Rose had non and Josh Cooper eight.
Sam Dilley scored the game-high 17 for Red Cloud.
Lawrence-Nelson 55, Deshler 29
Krayton Kucera scores 15 for the victorious Raiders. Gavin Nash had the game-high 17 for the Dragons.
Exeter-Milligan 64, Dorchester 37
Marcus Krupicka poured in 21 points and Draven Payne added 12 for the Timberwolves, who scored in double digits every quarter.
Superior 37, Sutton 25
SUPERIOR — Dane Miller had the game-high 15 for the Wildcats. Jess Herndon scored 10 and Colton Haight had nine for the Mustangs.
Fillmore Central 66, Thayer Central 41
HEBRON — Isaiah Lauby and Sam Souerdyke went toe-to-toe with 20 points apiece. But the Panthers and Lauby were victorious. Dan Stoner added 10 and Keegan Theobald nine for Fillmore Central.
