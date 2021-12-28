Prep boys basketball
Adams Central
BROKEN BOW — The Adams Central boys basketball team defeated Broken Bow 55-47 on Tuesday. Paul Fago led the way for the Patriots, scoring 23 points. Jacob Eckhardt poured in 10 points and Grant Trausch tallied eight. Jayden Teichmeier finished with seven points, Hyatt Collins recorded four, and Sam Dierks totaled three points.
Hastings
SCOTTSBLUFF — Hastings fell to Bennington 66-50 in the Scottsbluff holiday tournament on Tuesday. No other information was available.
Fillmore Central
SHELBY — Fillmore Central fell to Clarkson/Leigh 40-30. Isaiah Lauby tallied 15 points to lead the Panthers. Keegan Theobald finished the game with six points, while Luke Kimbrough, Kade Cooperand Jayden Wolf all tallied three points.
Franklin
DUNNING — Franklin fell to Overton 59-41 on Tuesday. Miles Cleveland led the Flyers with 17 points. Matt Ayres tallied nine points, Tucker Rose added seven, Josh Cooper finished with six, and Gregory Boettcher had two. Rose led the team with 21 rebounds.
Thayer Central
HEBRON — Thayer Central fell to Johnson County Central 50-37 Tuesday. Sam Souerdyke led the Titans with 15 points while Will Heitman finished with eight points. Duncan Wiedel and Traven Viras both tallied six points and Lackhlan Pickering had two.
Prep girls basketball
Hastings
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Hastings girls basketball team defeated Bennington 54-52 on Tuesday. McKinsey Long poured in 19 points to lead the Tigers, Libby Landgren and Emma Landgren tallied 10 points, KK Laux had eight, Emma Synek chipped in with seven.
BDS
CENTRAL CITY — The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley girls basketball team defeated Cross County 46-39 on Tuesday. Hannah Miller poured in 19 points to lead the Eagles. Taylor Sliva added nine points, Hanna Kadel chipped in with seven, and Hayley Sliva tallied five. Ashley Schlegel totaled four points and Malory Dickson recorded two.
Giltner
ANSLEY — Giltner dropped its game against Ansley/Litchfield on Tuesday, losing 46-28. Tracy Wiles led the Hornets with eight points while Addison Wilson and Macie Antle each totaled six. Hailey Eastman and Reagen Thompson finished with three points, and Breley Hunnicutt had two.
Franklin
DUNNING — The Franklin girls won their matchup with Sandhills/Thedford 44-38 on Tuesday. Abigail Yelken tallied a double-double with 21 points and hauled in 17 rebounds for the Flyers to lead the team in both categories. Bryanah Hindal poured in 11, Aaliiyah Wilsey tallied six, Bailey Lennemann finished with five, and Emily Rutt had one. Hindal and Lennemann both recorded three assists, while Hindal swiped seven steals. Yelken also finished with five blocks.
Thayer Central
HEBRON — Thayer Central defeated Johnson County Central 43-30 on Tuesday. Cassie Hergott poured in 23 points for the Titans to lead all scorers. Natalie Tietjen had nine points, Jayme Huhman tallied five, Ava Wiedel finished with four, and Jadyn Bowman and Allison Richardson each recorded one.
Wilcox-Hildreth
HAMPTON — Wilcox-Hildreth lost its game against Hampton 36-33. Sarah Jensen finished with 18 points while Madison Bunger had 10. Claire Ortgiesen chipped in with six points, and Cara Bunger and McKinley Ritner each finished with one point.
Prep wrestling
Adams Central
ORD — Adams Central finished the Ord dual tournament in fifth place. The Patriots defeated Quad County Northeast 36-30 as AC's lone win. Adams Central fell to Ord 36-27, Northwest 58-24, Central City 60-24, and Conestoga 42-36.
Prep bowling
Hastings
LINCOLN — The Hastings boys bowling team went 2-1 in pool play at the Lincoln Pius X invite. The Tigers beat Creighton Prep and Papillion-La Vista but fell to Pius. HHS then lost in the Baker Match 3-2 to Millard North.
In the win over Papillion-La Vista, Andrew Matthies recorded a team-high 198. Against Creighton Prep, Matthies had the high game of 155. In the loss to Pius X, Ethan Crecelius led the Tigers with a 167.
