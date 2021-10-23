Hastings College
Men’s basketball
STERLING, Kan. — The Broncos opened their season with aa 96-62 win over Sterling College Friday night. Three players finished in double figures, led by Karson Gansebom’s 31 points. Gansebom was 7-for-10 from beyond the arc.
TJ Babikir chipped in 15 points in his HC debut and Dashawn Walker added 13. Mathias Nchekwube grabbed 15 rebounds and was a bucket shy of a double-double.
HC....................................49 47 — 96
SC.....................................29 33 — 62
Prep football
Minden
MINDEN — The Whippets shut out Broken Bow in the second half, and kept the Indians to 242 total yards, but fell 18-0 Friday night. Carter Harsion completed just 7-of-20 passes for 64 yards. Gage Fries ran 10 times for 56 yards in the low-scoring affair.
BB...............................6 12 0 0 — 18
MIN................................0 0 0 0 — 0
B — Austin Harvey 11 pass Zack Gaffney (run failed)
B — Connor Wells 4 run (pass failed)
B — Harvey 2 pass Max Denson (run failed)
Deshler, Wilcox-Hildreth
DESHLER — Wilcox-Hildreth built a 40-0 lead by halftime and never looked back Friday night in a 56-19 win over Deshler. Gaige Ritner had three rushing scores of more than 50 yards on the night and one just short at 48 yards for the Falcons. Ritner racked up 343 yards on the ground for the game.
W-H.........................24 16 16 0 — 56
Desh............................0 0 6 13 — 19
WH — Gaige Ritner 51 yd TD run (Logan Knaus kick good)
WH — Gaige Ritner 65 yd TD run (Knaus kick good)
WH — Gaige Ritner 5 yd TD run (Knaus kick good)
WH — Keegan Linden 3 yd TD run (Knaus kick good
WH — Gaige Ritner 56 yd TD run (Knaus kick good)
WH — Logan Knaus 8 yd TD reception from Grayson Sheen (Knaus kick good)
D — Jayden Isernhagen 37 yd TD reception from Gavin Nash (conversion no good)
WH — Gaige Ritner 48 yd TD run (Knaus kick good)
D — Cameron Harding 1 yd TD reception from Nash (conversion no good)
D — Holden McDonald 68 yd TD reception from Nash (Isernhagen conversion reception from Nash)
Franklin, Harvard
HARVARD — No. 8 Franklin shut out Harvard 60-0 Friday night. Barett Haussermann and Zayden Wilsey each rushed for two scores while Miles Cleveland and Jake Harrison punched in one.
Harrison threw for two scores and Wilsey completed a touchdown pass, as well.
Pete Davis, Cleveland, and Grant Haussermann all were on the receiving end of touchdowns for the Flyers.
Prep volleyball
Minden
MINDEN — The Whippets went 3-0 on Friday with a pair of sweeps over Ainsworth and Broken Bow and a three-set win over Gothenburg in the Southwest Conference tournament.
Ainsworth................................19 23
Minden.....................................25 25
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Maylee Kamery 5-0-1, Halle Space 1-0-0, Kinsie Land 2-0-0, Mattie Kamery 13-0-0, Milly Jacoben 2-0-0, Sloane Beck 7-0-1, Mariah Lempka 2-0-1.
Assists: Space 12, Mat. Kamery 11, Bailey Rogers 5, Beck 2, Land 1. Digs: 51 (Rogers 13).
BB..............................................17 17
Minden......................................25 25
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Sloane Beck 13-2-0, Mariah Lempka 2-0-0, Milly Jacobsen 1-0-0, Mattie Kamery 7-0-0, Kinsei Land 1-0-0, Maylee Kamery 4-0-1, Bailey Rogers 1-2-0.
Assists: Mat. kamery 12, Space 11, Rogers 1, Land 1. Digs: 63 (Rogers 18).
Gothenburg...........................18 25 21
Minden.................................25 19 25
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Mattie Kamery 13-0-0, Sloane Beck 8-0-4, Maylee Kamery 4-0-0, Bailey Rogers 0-1-0, Keitan Bienhoff 1-0-0, Kinsie Land 5-0-2, Milly Jacobsen 2-0-1, Mariah Lempka 2-0-0, Bailey Arnold 0-1-0.
Assists — Space 20, Mat. Kamery 11, Rogers 2, Aubree Bules 1, Jacobsen 1. Digs: 55 (20).
