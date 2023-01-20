Prep boys basketball
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Superior 33
DONIPHAN — Class C-2 No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull had four scorers reach double figures Friday. Kaedan Detamore led the charge with 17 points. Jack Poppe added 13, Parker Volk 11 and Ty Bennett 10 in the Cardinals’ 16th straight win.
Jacob Meyer had 18 of Superior’s 33 points.
Kenesaw 54, Franklin 46
FRANKLIN — Lane Kelley and Blake Steer were in double figured for the Blue Devils, who won their ninth in 10 tries. Kelley scored 12 points and pulled down eight boards. Steer tallied 10 points and five rebounds.
Joel Katzberg chipped in eight points and three assists. Randyn Uden scored seven points and Adam Denkert had six.
Prep girls basketball
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Axtell 24
WILCOX — Madison Bunger and Cara Bunger paced a balanced scoring attack for the Class D-1 No. 8 Falcons. Madison scored 16 points and Cara 12. Sarah Jensen added eight and Claire Ortgiesen seven.
BDS 48,
Exeter-Milligan 31
DAVENPORT — Jess Hudson poured in 23 points to lead the Class D-1 No. 8 Eagles back into the win column. Hanna Kadel added eight points.
Savana Krupicka led the Timberwolves with 10 points. Jasmine Turrubiates had seven points.
Prep wrestling
Thayer Central invite
THAYER CENTRAL — The host Titans finished second on the boys side with 137 points, which trailed only Wilber-Clatonia’s 140. Red Cloud/Blue Hill finished fourth with 128. Superior was sixth at 67.
Thayer Central’s girls won the meet with 67 points. Superior was second with 40.
Triston Wells (120 pounds), Gunner Mumford (170) and Cameron Schulte (182) went a perfect 5-0 for Thayer Central’s boys. Mason Remmers (138) was second and went 4-1 with all his wins via pin.
Carter Auten (126), Brooks Armstrong (152) and Jake Hodson (195) were all 5-0 for the Warcats.
Hayden Neeman won the 132-pound title for Superior. Aaron Allgood (152) finished second.
Kinley Casey (120 pounds) and Braelyn Degenhardt (130) were girls champions for Thayer Central. JaeLynn Watson (115), Savanna Wiedel (130) and Izabella Habana-Lindeman (140) took home silver.
Both of Superior’s girls, Cheyenne Stacy (115) and Carlee Hinz (140), won their brackets.
