Hastings 18 1/2, Southern Valley 2 1/2
ARAPAHOE — The Hastings boys bowling team defeated Southern Valley 18 1/2 to 2 1/2 on Thursday.
The only points Hastings surrendered were via a tie in the Baker sets.
Otherwise, Hastings swept the individual matches 10-0 for 16 points.
Richard Jarosik won by scores of 113-103 and 128-98; Dante Aulner-Staggs won 124-87 and 127-105; Lavon Handler won 189-112 and 149-83; Andrew Matthies won 193-154 and 177-155; and Ethan Crecelius won 157-106 and 182-168.
Prep boys basketball
Heartland 70, Fillmore Central 39
GENEVA — Isaiah Lauby scored 12 points and Luke Kimbrough had nine in the Panthers’ (4-8) loss.
Wood River 55, Sutton 30
SUTTON — Colton Haight scored nine points, Ty Skalka had eight, and Jesse Herndon seven for the Mustangs (2-10), who led 14-12 after the first quarter. The Eagles outscored them 43-16 from that point.
Prep girls basketball
MUDECAS: Exeter-Milligan 49, HTRS 35; BDS 45, JCC 32
BEATRICE — Exeter-Milligan (10-4) advanced to the B division final of the MUDECAS tournament to play Bruning-Davenport/Shickley. Both teams recorded victories Thursday at the Beatrice Auditorium. Jasmine Turrubiates led the Timberwolves with 16 points and Cameran Jansky added 11.
Hannah Miller poured in 17 points for BDS (10-3) while Hanna Kadel and Taylor Sliva each chipped in seven points.
The teams will meet Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
South Central quad
Superior won the meet with victories over Harvard (64-0), South Central (48-12) and Doniphan-Trumbull (48-24). D-T beat South Central (45-12) and Harvard (36-18) to finish second while South Central was third by defeating Harvard (18-6).
South Central’s Rowan Jarosik recorded three pins on the day. Superior’s Aaron Allgood picked up two wins — one pin, one decision. D-T’s Tycen Breckner registered a pin in 49 seconds and eked out an 11-9 decision. Harvard’s Micaiah Niemoth, Lathem Schumm and Eric Villalbaso each notched one pin.
Centennial quad
UTICA — Fillmore Central swept the quadrangular, knocking off Bishop Neumann (42-21), Centennial (63-15) and Neligh-Oakdale (54-15) Thursday night.
Domonic Harding and Carson Adams each recorded pins against Neligh-Oakdale while Travis Meyer and Noah Monroe recorded wins via decision.
Travis Meyer, Alexander Schademann, Monroe, and Aiden Hinrichs scored pins against Centennial. Hunter Lukes grabbed a decision win.
Adams and Aidan Trowbridge pinned against Neumann. Meyer, Hinrichs, Treven Stassines, and Harding registered decision victories.
