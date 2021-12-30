Prep boys basketball
Red Cloud, E-M
ROSELAND — Red Cloud defeated Exeter-Milligan 44-40 on Thursday. Ben Ely led the Warriors with 22 points while Hugo Basco tallied 11 and Malaki Horne had six. Sam Dilley recorded three points, and Dillon Simpson and Landon Mahon each finished with one. Horne led Red Cloud with 12 rebounds while Mahon had six assists.
Doniphan-Trumbull
DONIPHAN — Doniphan-Trumbull beat Heartland 52-40 on Thursday. Ethan Smith led the Cardinals with 16 points, Andrew Stock added nine, and Myles Sadd and Jaden Williams both recorded nine. Blake Detamore finished with six points, and Chris Uhrich had two.
Prep girls basketball
E-M, Red Cloud
ROSELAND — Exeter-Milligan defeated Red Cloud 37-22 in the Silver Lake holiday tournament. No stats were available for the Timberwolves.
Marissa Hersh tallied a team-high seven points for the Warriors, while Josie Rust had six. Beau Lewis chipped in with four points, Avery Fangmeyer had three, and Logan Brown recorded two.
