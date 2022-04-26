Prep boys golf
Cyndi Peil Scramble
RED CLOUD — The Lawrence-Nelson boys golf team won the Cyndi Peil Scramble with a team score of 232, while host Red Cloud was just four strokes behind. The Raiders’ duo of Wyatt Hajny and Wyatt Brockman won Flight C after shooting a 78.
Silver Lake placed fifth with a 275, Superior was sixth (276), Bruning-Davenport/Shickley was seventh (280), and Blue Hill placed eighth (285).
Blue Hill results
Marcus Utecht/Krae Ockinga 85; Eli Karr/Gracy Utecht 91; Ethan Timm/Michael MaGill 109
BDS results
Carson Loos/Tyler Grote 82; Eli Noel/Carger Gnuse 94; Lathen Stanek/Ethan Schaffer 104
Lawrence-Nelson results
Connor Janda/Krayton Kucera 77; Toby Kotinek/Bayln Bargen 77; Wyatt Hajny/Wyatt Brockman 78
Deshler results
Braydon Schleif/Zach Lundington 107
Exeter-Milligan results
Carter Milton/Aidan Vavra 81
Silver Lake results
Marissa Erickson/Try Vance 93; Brayden Hemberger/Brooke Slangle 90; Ashley Bonifas/Emma Stampler 92
Superior results
Teagun Rothchild/Ashton Grassmon 92; Aaron Allgood/Tate Striet 90; Carsyn Koenig/Seth Griijalva 94
Red Cloud results
Kolton Kucera/Riley L 79; Ben Ely/Brooks Armstrong 76; Malaki Horne/Hugo Basco 81
Prep track and field
Shelby/Rising City invite
SHELBY — Sandy Creek took second at the Shelby/Rising City invite on Tuesday. The Cougars totaled 70 points on the day, while Fillmore Central was sixth with 56 points, Harvard was 10th with 23, and Exeter-Millgan placed 11th (16).
On the girls side, Sandy Creek was third with 71 points, Fillmore Central (38) was seventh, Exeter-Milligan (32), and Harvard finished 12th with 10 points.
Sandy Creek’s Leah Hatch won gold in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.13 seconds while also placing third in the 200 (27.99). She also won the long jump (16-6 3/4). SC’s Jenna Heinz won the 400 (1:05.16) and was second in the triple jump (33-9). Sandy Creek was first in the 400 relay (53.08) and third in the 1,600 relay (4:36.39). McKenzie Bohlen placed third in the pole vault (8-6).
Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka was second in the 800-meter run, and Malorie Staskal placed second in the 300 hurdles (54.45). Jozie Kanoed placed second in the pole vault (9-0).
Angelina Schademann, of Fillmore Central, earned first in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet while Kaili Head was second in the discus (98-9).
Delainey Gaughen of Harvard was second in the shot put (33-0).
Harvard’s Xavier Marburger was first in the triple jump (44-3 3/4) second in the 400 with a time of 54.70.
Fillmore Central’s Luke Kimbrough (40-6) and Keegan Theobald (39-7 1/2) were second and third, respectfully. Isaiah Lauby placed third in the 800. The Panthers took the top spot in the 1,600 relay (3:47.91) and the 3,200 relay (8:54.83).
Rowan Jarosik, of Sandy Creek, won the 1,600 with a time of 5:10.34 and the 3,200 (10:48.98). Micah Biltoft took gold in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 8 inches, while teammate Sean Heaton placed third (5-10). Josh Shaw won the shot put with a mark of 47-2 1/4. The Cougars placed third in the 400 relay (48.36) and the 1,600 relay (3:57.06).
Exeter-Milligan’s Tyler Due was third in the pole vault (11-6), and the T’Wolves placed third ini the boys 3,200 relay (9:54.80).
