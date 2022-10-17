Hastings College
Broncos’ nine-game win streak ends
SEWARD — The Hastings College men’s soccer team saw its nine-game winning streak end Saturday after Concordia tied the match in the second half.
The Broncos had struck first just before halftime when David Panter netted his 12th goal of the season in the 43rd minute. Ross Murphy registered his first assist of the season on the ice-breaking goal.
The 1-0 lead stood for just more than 20 minutes as Concordia’s Max Bisinger scored unassisted in the 66th minute.
The Bulldogs outshot Hastings 18-9 for the match, but only four were on goal. Five of the Broncos’ shots were on net as CUNE keeper Gabriel Mendoza made four saves. Brendan Dally made eight saves for HC.
It was the Broncos’ first tie of the season. They stand at 8-0-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, first place, and 10-1-1 overall.
Three-in-a-row for HC women
SEWARD — The Hastings College women made Dekota Schubert’s first-half goal stand for the final 60 minutes Saturday in Seward as the Broncos beat the Bulldogs 1-0.
It’s HC’s third straight win after a 2-1 loss to Midland on Oct. 5. The Broncos are in fourth place in the GPAC standings at 5-2-2 and are 10-2-2 overall with three league games left.
Sofie Jackson-Pedersen made three saves and faced just seven total shots.
Bronco volleyballs sweeps Morningside
Hastings College kept its momentum rolling with a second straight win Saturday after losing four in a row the last two weeks.
The Broncos (18-9, 7-5) swept Morningside 25-15, 25-20, 26-24 inside Lynn Farrell Arena.
Peyton Roper (13 kills) and Marlee Taylor (12) finished in double figures for the Broncos, who outhit Morningside .282 to .127.
HC held the Mustangs to a hitting percentage below .100 in each of the first two sets.
The Broncos led 17-15 in the first before sealing it with an 8-0 run. They battled through the final two to make it a short afternoon and maintain their spot in the top eight places in the GPAC standings.
Makenna Asher scored a double-double with 33 assists and 10 digs. She and CJ Harr each served a pair of aces.
HC XC top NAIA team at Trojan invite
COLBY, Kan. — The Hastings College women’s cross country team finished fourth only behind a pair of NCAA Division II schools and one Division I school Saturday at the Trojan invite.
Veronica Pinkerton led the Broncos in 18th place, crossing in 19 minutes, 18.05 seconds. Madi Gerken was 20th (19:22.87) and Shania Santos 22nd (19:24.39).
Zach Hole led the HC men in 69th (27:52.30).
Prep volleyball
Deshler advances to TVC title match
KENESAW — Deshler will play Class D-2 No. 1 Shelton for the Twin Valley Conference title Monday night in Kenesaw.
The Dragons (18-9) advanced as far with victories over Red Cloud and Kenesaw Saturday.
Payton Bauer had a team-high nine kills against the Warriors. Molley Drohman added five and both Stormi Capek and Brooke Sasse tallied four kills in a 25-15, 25-20 win. Mallory Kleen dished 17 assists and Allie Vieselmeyer dug 12 attacks.
Vieselmeyer scored a team-best six kills and Sasse added five in the Dragons’ 25-20, 25-21 semifinal win over Kenesaw. Drohman served four aces and Tierra Schardt registered 13 digs.
Shelton (26-1) swept Harvard and Silver Lake to reach the title match, which is 7:30 p.m.
Kenesaw and Silver Lake will play in the third-place match Monday at 6 p.m.
C-2 No. 4 Centura def. Superior 3-0
SUPERIOR — The fourth-ranked Centurions (23-5) swept the Wildcats 25-20, 25-19, 25-18.
Six Wildcats registered kills in the match. Halle Bargen, Teegan Duncan, Lilly Edwards, and Madison Heusinkvelt each notched four kills. Brooklynn Grabast and Ella Gardner scored three kills apiece.
Gardner had 18 assists and Bargen 14 digs.
