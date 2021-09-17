Prep football
St. Cecilia
CAIRO — St. Cecilia won its third straight game Friday night, beating Centura 28-14 on the road. The Bluehawks closed with 14 points for a three-score lead. Centura shrunk the deficit with a touchdown in garbage time.
STC rolled up 175 of its 271 total yards with its ground attack. Garret Parr tallied two touchdowns on 14 carries for 114 yards. Will Shaw also scored and rushed 11 times for 26 yards.
Carson Kudlacek notched a defensive touchdown for the Bluehawks when he picked off a pass in the fourth quarter. Kudlacek completed 7-of-14 passes himself for 96 yards. His favorite target was Cooper Butler, who caught five passes for 75 yards.
Fillmore Central
FAIRBURY — Fairbury used a 22-point third quarter boost to take down Fillmore Central 28-7 Friday night. The Panthers’ only score opened the contest when Luke Kimbrough took in a 1-yard score.
Franklin
FRANKLIN — The Flyers shut out Elba 48-0 Friday afternoon. Miles Cleveland and Jake Harrison each carried in two touchdowns while Harrison threw for one more. Cleveland led the rushing attack with 106 yards and Harrison added 76. Grant Haussermann caught the lone score through the air, a 24-yard strike.
Minden
HERSHEY — Minden rebounded from last week’s loss to cruise against Hershey in a 62-7 win Friday night. The Whippets racked up 348 yards of total offense with 260 on the ground.
Carter Harsin, Gage Fries and Rylan Holsten each scored twice via the ground. Fries cracked 100 yards while Holsten had 78. Harsin, who threw for one score to Seth Hauserman, ran for 14 yards on four carries and completed 7-of-8 passes for 88 yards. Braxton Janda toted the other Whippet touchdown.
Wilcox-Hildreth
WILCOX — Wallace earned a 49-6 road win at Wilcox-Hildreth Friday night. Graiden Ritner carded the only score for the Falcons as part of his 11 carries for 37 yards. Gage Ritner rushed for 218 of the team’s 256 ground yards.
Prep volleyball
Minden
GOTHENBURG — Minden went 1-2 in its matches on the first day of the Gothenburg invite.
The Whippets beat Ogallala in three sets, but fell to Aurora and Kearney Catholic.
Mattie Kamery paced the attack in the win over the Indians with 13 kills and 12 assists. Bailey Rogers plucked 23 digs and Keitan Bienhoff tallied a team-high four aces.
Kamery added 11 kills in the Aurora match and Sloane Beck carded six. Mariah Lemkpa and Kinsie Land joined Beck with two blocks each.
Kamery’s six kills were the match-high against the Stars. Beck had four kills and two blocks. Halle Space recorded six assists and Rogers 12 digs.
