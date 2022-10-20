Prep football
Sandy Creek 24, Sandhills Valley 18
Prep football
Sandy Creek 24, Sandhills Valley 18
STAPLETON — Sandy Creek’s upset bid started early as the Cougars scored two touchdowns in the first half and led by 10 at the break.
Sandhills Valley took an 18-16 lead with 7:30 left in the game before the Cougars executed a 50-yard reverse by Connor Rempe and subsequent 7-yard touchdown pass to take the lead for good with 4:20 remaining.
The Cougars sealed the game with an interception by Rempe and rode the clock out.
Fillmore Central 55, Wood River 12
GENEVA — The Panthers (7-2) finished the regular season with a rout of the Eagles (5-4) Thursday night. They scored all of their points in the first half.
Keegan Theobald scored twice in the first five minutes on runs of 12 and 20 yards. He had 60 on the night.
Kade Cooper also had a pair of touchdown runs as well as a 42-yard TD pass to Jarin Tweedy. Treven Stassines also threw a touchdown, to Luke Kimbrough from 55 yards out. Kimbrough added a seven-yard rushing score.
Dan Stoner led the ground attack with 77 yards and a TD.
Playoff seedings are expected to be released Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.