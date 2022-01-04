Prep boys basketball
Kenesaw 75, Axtell 56
AXTELL — Eli Jensen produced a huge double-double of 17 points and 15 boards in Kenesaw’s win. Tyson Denkert yielded 23 points on 9-for-21 shooting. Joel Katzberg was also in double figures with 16 points.
Southern Valley 46, Franklin 29
FRANKLIN — Tucker Rose scored 12 points and grabbed 12 boards for the Flyers in the loss. Gregory Boettcher added seven points, Matt Ayres six, and Josh Cooper four.
Red Cloud 57, Rock Hills 22
RED CLOUD — Red Cloud cruised past Rock Hills 57-22 on Tuesday. Hugo Basco recorded a team-high 17 points while Sam Dilley totaled 15. Ben Ely chipped in with eight points, Dillon Simpson added seven, Landon Mahon tallied six, and Carson McCleary and Carlos Horne each had two. Ely grabbed seven rebounds, and Mahon totaled five assists.
Prep girls basketball
BDS 52, Nebraska Lutheran 40
WACO — Taylor Sliva scored 18 points and Hannah Miller 15 in the Eagles’ win. BDS erased any doubt of the victory with a 17-point fourth quarter.
Axtell 54, Kenesaw 45
AXTELL — Meadow Wagoner’s 16 points, including five 3-pointers, weren’t enough for the Blue Devils to pull out the victory. Rylee Legg added 10 points in the loss. Chloe Uden hauled in 11 rebounds.
Red Cloud 41, Rock Hills 25
RED CLOUD — Red Cloud defeated Rock Hills 41-25 on Tuesday. Marissa Hersh and Adelynn Minnick both poured in 14 points. Josie Rust added six points, Paisley Ord had three, and Beau Lewis and Olivia Horne tallied two apiece.
No Rock Hills information was available.
Southern Valley 48, Franklin 33
FRANKLIN — Franklin dropped its game against Southern Valley 48-33 on Tuesday. Abigail Yelken led the Flyers with 18 points while Bryanah Hindal added seven points. Bailey Lennemann chipped in with five points, Kaitlyn Schurman recorded two, and Emily Rutt had one. Yelken hauled in 10 rebounds while Hindal had eight. Lennemann totaled four assists and four steals.
Wilcox-Hildreth 40, Bertrand 35
BERTRAND — Wilcox-Hildreth notched a 40-35 victory Tuesday over Bertrand. Sarah Jensen had 15 points to lead the Falcons. Madison Bunger finished with 11 points, Claire Ortgiesen totaled five, Emma Donley tallied four, McKinley Ritner recorded three, and Cara Bunger chipped in with two.
