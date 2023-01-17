Prep boys bowling
Grand Island 13, Hastings 8
GRAND ISLAND — The Tigers enjoyed a strong start, taking six of the eight points in the first singles game behind Ethan Crecelius’ 198. Northwest returned the favor in game two with a 200 from Jimmie Bradley.
Wyatt Carlson had the high score for Hastings in game two with a 190.
The Vikings then took all of the Baker points in the best-of-three series.
Prep boys basketball
Exeter-Milligan 52,
Meridian 29
EXETER — Marcus Krupicka scored a game-high 14 points for the Timberwolves. Andrew Vavra added nine points and Carter Milton eight. Tyler Due scored seven.
Prep girls basketball
Holdrege 31, Hastings 17
HOLDREGE — Emma Landgren led the Tigers with 10 points. Grayce Beck had three points while Emma Synek and MaKenzie Nollette each chipped in two points.
Meridian 35, Exeter-Milligan 18
EXETER — Jozie Kanode scored 11 of the Timberwolves’ 18 points. Malorie Staskal (four) and Savana Krupicka (three) also chipped in.
