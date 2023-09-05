Prep softball
Hastings 16,
Lincoln NW 3
LINCOLN— The now 7-1 Hastings High Tigers notched another win Tuesday night at Lincoln Northwest 16-3.
The Tigers have now won three straight since an 8-7 loss to Elkhorn North last Thursday.
HHS scored two runs in the first, four in the second and third, and six in the fourth.
HHS knocked out 14 hits in the contest.
Gracie Craig, Emma Landgren, Grayce Beck and Kaylynn Waters each had a double. Hadyn Laux had a triple and Beck had a home run.
Beck finished 3-for-3. Makenzie Nollette also was 3-for-3.
Brooke Ochsner got the win for HHS. She went four innings, giving up three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
GICC 12, HWY 6 7
HERSHEY — Highway 6 (4-6) fell to GICC in its first game in a triangular at Hershey Tuesday. The Trailblazers had a 6-0 lead headed into the fifth inning before GICC muscled its way back.
The Crusaders scored two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and seven in the seventh.
GICC registered 23 hits in the game. Avery O’Boyle and Logan Rainforth each had three RBI.
Gracie Watson came up with a big two RBI double in the seventh to swing the momentum with the Crusaders.
HWY 6’s Isabel Raburn and Faith Harmon each had a double.
Game two: HWY 6 12, Hershey 4
Having a 3-1 lead after two innings, HWY 6 (5-4) took full control in the third by scoring five runs in the frame.
Savannah Rogers came up with an RBI double in the second to put up the Trailblazers first run. Raburn’s fielders’ choice scoring its other run.
Rogers finished 2-for-4 at the plate, adding a triple later in the game.
Brooklyn Nelson went 3-for-3 and Ellie Reichstein 2-for-4.
Addison Klabunde got the win for HWY 6. She went 4 1/3 innings while striking out four Hershey batters and giving up three walks. She surrendered four runs (three earned) on five hits.
Raburn came in and finished the final 1 2/3. She struck out two, giving up no runs on zero hits and no walks.
St. Cecilia 4, North Platte 2
NORTH PLATTE — St. Cecilia (9-4) knocked off Class A North Platte 4-2 on Tuesday.
STC took advantage of five NP errors. The Hawkettes scored one run in the first, then a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
The Hawkettes had seven hits in the game, including doubles form Tatum Krikac, Paisley Mangers and Kyler Weidner.
Audrey Rossow got the win in the circle. She went the distance, giving up two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Rossow threw 83 pitches, 55 of which were strikes.
Prep volleyball
Thayer Central 3, Fairbury 1
FAIRBURY — Thayer Central bounced back from dropping the third set Tuesday night to secure a 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 25-14 victory over Fairbury.
Jadyn Bowman terminated 15 kills and Emma Brueggemann added 12 kills and 15 digs for the Titans (6-0). Ella Brueggemann had 18 assists and Olivia Wiedel 17.
Jessia Kayser registered five blocks and served four aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.