The Hastings boys lost its their match with Northwest 20-1 on Tuesday. Dante-Aulner-Staggs tallied the only point for the Tigers, winning his matchup in game one with 146 pins. Andrew Matthies had the high-game of the day for HHS, finishing with a 225. Richard Jarosik shot a 178 and a 135, Aulner-Staggs added a 135 in game two, Lavon Handler rolled a 160 followed by a 192, Matthies added a game of 179, and Ethan Crecelius went 150 and 170. HHS lost the Baker game 212-153.
BRAINARD — The Giltner girls basketball team fell 54-20 to East Butler on Tuesday. Macie Antle led the Hornets with six points, while Hailey Eastman and Breley Hunnicutt tallied four apiece. Taylor Philips, Addison Wilson, and Tracy Wiles each finished with two points.
BRUNING — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley defeated McCool Junction 53-51 on Tuesday. Jess Hudson had a team-high 19 points, while Hannah Miller poured in 13. Mariah Sliva totaled seven points, Taylor Sliva finished with six, Hanna Kadel added four, and Ashley Schlegel and Malory Dickson each chipped in with two.
ROSELAND — Silver Lake outlasted Franklin 42-40 on Tuesday. No stats for the Mustangs were available.
Abigail Yelken paced the Flyers with 20 points while Bryanah Hindal added nine. Bailey Lennemann chipped in with six, Macy Cline had three, and Aaliiyah Wilsey finished with two. Hindal led Franklin with eight rebounds and four assists.
