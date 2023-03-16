Hastings Tribune
Prep track
& field
Doane indoor invite
CRETE — The Kenesaw boys opened the spring season Thursday with a first-place finish at the Doane Invitational. The Blue Devils racked up 103 points to edged Nebraska Lutheran (101).
Exeter-Milligan’s girls finished in third place five points ahead of Kenesaw.
Boys track notables: Jack Ryan won the boys 800-meter run and was second in the 400 for Kenesaw. Ryan beat Lawrence-Nelson’s Nolan Ostdiek in the 800 by two seconds with a 2:20.73.
Ryan also ran a leg on the second-place 1,600 relay with Randyn Uden, Adam Denkert and Maddox Wagoner, which clocked a 4:00.06.
Kenesaw’s Silas Purdy was second in the one-mile (5:42.12) and fourth in the two-mile (12:05.73). Alongside Austin Mack, Chase Uden and Brayden Coutts, Purdy helped secure silver in the 3,200 relay (10:25.46).
Field notables: Wagoner finished tied for second in the high jump by clearing 5-feet, 6-inches but won the long jump (19-7 3/4) as teammate Lane Kelley was second (18-8). Uden placed third in the triple jump (38-2). Kacey Poland was third in the shot put (34-2)
Girls track notables: Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka swept the mid-distance races, winning the 400 over Kenesaw’s Laia Gonzalo by .18 seconds in 1:08.05, and the 800 by nearly four seconds in 2:44.16. Krupicka also won the triple jump, reaching 33-1 1/4.
Jozie Kanode also won gold for the Timberwolves, clearing 8-6.
Gonzalo was second in the long jump (14-8) and triple jump (32-5 1/2).
Lawrence-Nelson’s Sydney Biltoft won the 60 hurdles in 10.29 seconds and was third in the 60 dash (8.76) and high jump (4-6).
Kenesaw’s foursome composed of Lily Burr, Elise Schukei, Bentley Olson and Piper Belz won the 3,200 relay (11:55.49).
UNK invite
(Class D)
KEARNEY — Franklin, Giltner and Silver Lake opened their track and field seasons Thursday afternoon in Kearney.
Here are some notable results from the meet host by the University of Nebraska at Kearney:
Girls — Sophie Schmidt and MaKenna Karr finished second and third for Silver Lake in the 55-meter dash. Schmidt’s 7.99 edged her teammate by .01 seconds.
The pair were second and fourth in the 200, led by Schmidt’s 29.15.
Schmidt won the long jump at 15-feet, 5-inches.
Katy Soucek won the shot put (33-4 1/4).
Franklin’s Teagan Holmes was second in the 400 (1:11.33) and third in the 800 (2:53.61).
Giltner’s Gracie Kreutz was runner-up in the mile at 6:16.56. Kreutz anchored a relay with Avery Reeson, Hailey Eastman and Taylor Phillips to third in the 3,200 relay (12:26.24).
Alyssa Fastnacht was second in the high jump after clearing 4-10 and second in triple jump (29-8 1/2). Giltner teammate Tracy Wiles took first in the pole vault at 8-0.
Boys — Giltner’s Phillip Kreutz and Jax Wiesen sandwiched Silver Lake’s Hayden Karr as the top three in the 800. Kreutz’s 2:16.17 won it. Karr was third in the mile (5:29.58).
Kreutz helped Giltner win the 3,200 relay with Marshall Humphrey, Wiesen and Paxton Harder combining to run a 9:50.68.
Giltner’s Blaydon White was second in the long jump, leaping 17-8.
Kyler Carraher led three Franklin athletes in second place in the two-mile (11:27.33).
Silver Lake’s Adrian Gomez won the shot put (43-7 1/4) while Giltner’s Taylor Swmith was second (42-4 3/4).
