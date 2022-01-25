Prep boys basketball
Adams Central 53, Holdrege 35
HOLDREGE — Paul Fago led three Patriots (7-10) in double figures with 18 points. Sam Dierks had 13 points and Jacob Eckhardt 10. Jayden Teichmeier and Hyatt Collins chipped in with four each, Abram Johnson scored three, and Grant Trausch one.
Fillmore Central 57, Centennial 56, 3 OT
GENEVA — Isaiah Lauby rang up 24 points, and Keegan Theobald (13) and Kade Cooper (10) also finished in double figures to help the Panthers (5-11) pick up what head coach Derek Reinsch called a “program-builder type” win.
Superior 42, Deshler 20
SUPERIOR — Ashton Grassman tallied 17 and Dane Miller scored 16 points to help the Wildcats (2-14) get their second win of the season. Gavin Nash led the Dragons (1-13) with 11 points.
BDS 34, McCool Junction 31
YORK — Tanner Bolte scored 10 points while Eli Noel and Tyler Grote had seven each for the Eagles (10-6) in the Crossroads Conference tournament victory.
Milford 61, Sutton 23
SUTTON — Aidan Jones scored six points and Jesse Herndon five for the Mustangs (3-13). Colton Haight had four points, Caleb Ladehoff and Trevin Buescher each scored three, and Ty Skalka two.
Red Cloud 43, Heartland Lutheran 34
GRAND ISLAND — Landon Mahon tabbed 17 points and six boards for the Warriors (8-6). Ben Ely added nine points and Hugo Basco scored eight.
Loomis 79, Franklin 40
FRANKLIN — Tucker Rose and Miles Cleveland combined for 21 points for the Flyers (2-13), who trailed by eight after one quarter but couldn’t sustain their start. Rose grabbed 12 rebounds while Matt Ayres added nine points.
Prep girls basketball
Silver Lake 40, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
WILCOX — Katelyn Karr poured in 20 points while Emma Schmidt added 12 for the Mustangs (11-4). Madison Bunger and Sarah Jensen combined for 25 for the Falcons (8-9).
Franklin 54, Loomis 26
FRANKLIN — Bryanah Hindal and Abigail Yelken each scored 22 points for the Flyers (10-7). Yelken had 22 rebounds and 12 blocks. Hindal 10 rebounds and four steals. Aaliyah Wilsey dished nine assists.
Red Cloud 39, Heartland Lutheran 36, OT
GRAND ISLAND — Adelynn Minnick and Josie Rust combined for 19 points for the Warriors (5-11).
BDS 45, McCool Junction 21
YORK — JessaLynn Hudson led the Eagles (15-3) with 13 points in a Crossroads Conference quarterfinal. Hanna Kadel added nine, Taylor Sliva eight and Hannah Miller seven.
Exeter-Milligan 39, Osceola 29
YORK — The Timberwolves (12-7) received 11 points from Cameran Jansky, eight from Emma Olsen and seven from Jasmine Turrubiates in the Crossroads Conference quarterfinal.
Prep wrestling
Northwest 51, Adams Central 24
Tyler Pavelka, at the 285-pound class, recorded Adams Central’s only pin Tuesday night. Justin Barbee (120), Tristin Klinger (132), and Kayleb Saurer (138) each won via decision.
