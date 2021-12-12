Bowling
Hastings
The Hastings girls bowling team finished runner-up Saturday in the Hastings invite hosted at Pastime Lanes. The Tiger boys finished tied for third.
The girls went 3-0 in pool play, beating Waverly, Ogallala, and Superior 8-0. Hastings beat Papillion-LaVista in the semifinals after receiving a first-round bye in bracket play. The Tigers fell to Seward in the final.
Seward beat Papillion-LaVista 3-2 (Baker scoring) to win the boys title.
Hastings' boys went 3-0 in pool play by defeating Waverly 8-0, Ogallala 6-2 and Superior 8-0.
The Tigers won their first bracket game 3-0 (Baker scoring) over Superior before falling to Papillion-LaVista 3-1 in the semifinals.
Ethan Crecelius paced Hastings in the pool play matches with scores of 199 (vs. Waverly, 208 (vs. Ogallala) and 195 (vs. Superior). Dante Aulner-Staggs tied Crecelius with the highest score for the day, also rolling a 208 against Ogallala.
Hastings returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Papillion to face Papillion-LaVista at noon at Omaha Westside at 3 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
Adams Central
O'NEILL — Adams Central dropped to 1-3 on the year with a 55-36 loss at O'Neill Saturday. Nine Patriots chipped in the scoring effort led by Jacob Eckhardt and Paul Fago, who each scored eight points.
The Patriots managed just nine points in the first two quarters and four in the third before a 23-point final frame.
Deshler
DESHLER — Southern scored 64 points through three quarters and led Deshler 47-14 at half in Saturday's win over the Dragons. Gavin Nash poured in 13 of Deshler's 23 points in the loss.
Fillmore Central
GENEVA — Fillmore Central picked up its first win of the season Saturday, beating David City 54-25. Ten different Panthers scored in the contest. Scoring leaders were Isaiah Lauby (12 points), Luke Kimbrough and Keegan Theobald (8 points), and Jarin Tweedy (7 points).
Red Cloud
SUMNER — Sumner-Eddyville-Miller beat Red Cloud 61-42 Saturday. Ben Ely led the Warriors with 12 points while Landon Mahon and Sam Dilley tallied nine points apiece.
Prep girls basketball
Adams Central
O'NEILL — Libby Trausch and Rachel Goodon reached double figures in Adams Central's 56-29 win over O'Neill Saturday. Trausch scored a game-high 15 points and shot 50%. Goodon finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kylie Lancaster chipped in nine points for the Patriots, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
Deshler
DESHLER — Southern held onto its halftime lead and beat Deshler 37-27 on Saturday. Allie Vieselmeyer scored a team-high nine points for the Dragons. Brenna Dubbert added six points.
Red Cloud
SUMNER — Sumner-Eddyville-Miller opened with 21 points in its 43-27 win over Red Cloud Saturday. Neither team scored in the second quarter, according the box score.
Marissa Hersh led the Warriors with nine points. Adelynn Minnick added eight and Avery Fangmeyer scored six points.
Thayer Central
HEBRON — Thayer Central downed Fairbury 35-23 Saturday with a six-player scoring effort. Cassie Hergott led the Titans with 13 points and Natalie Tietjen added nine points. Ava Wiedel tacked on five points, Jadyn Bowman had four, and Josey Welch and Jayme Huhman chipped in two points apiece.
