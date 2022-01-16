Prep boys basketball
D-1 No. 4 Kenesaw 70, Elm Creek 54
ELM CREEK — Tyson Denkert (17 points), Eli Jensen (17), Lane Kelley (14) and Trey Kennedy (14) all scored in double figures for the Blue Devils (12-1). Jensen also pulled down 15 rebounds while Denkert added six assists, four steals and two blocks.
Carter Erickson scored the game-high 24 points for Elm Creek.
Ansley/Litchfield 66, Wilcox-Hildreth 24
ANSLEY — Micah Johnson and Chase Bunger each scored six points for the Falcons (0-14). Sam Gruwell added five, Grayson Sheen four and Dagan Ortgiesen three.
Prep girls basketball
Blue Hill 31, Franklin 26
BLUE HILL — Abigail Yelken was the only Flyer (7-6) in double figures. She finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Bailey Lennemann had six and Aaliyah Wilsey four.
No Blue Hill stats were available.
Ansley/Litchfield 69, Wilcox-Hildreth 56
ANSLEY — Sarah Jensen (22 points), Madison Bunger (18) and Claire Ortgiesen (10) led the Falcons (7-7), who were outscored 39-22 in the middle quarters.
Loomis 57, Giltner 21
LOOMIS — Macie Antle's 12 points paced Giltner (2-12) in its ninth straight loss.
Prep wrestling
Gibbon invite
GIBBON — Fillmore Central finished second with 195 1/2 points, Thayer Central was fourth (131), Franklin 10th (80 1/2) and Harvard 12th.
FC: Alexander Schademann (36-2) took gold in the 132-pound class, registering two pins and an 8-5 decision in the final. Aiden Hinrichs won the 145-pound class with three pins, improving to 32-6 on the season. Treven Stassines (152), Aidan Trowbridge (113), Travis Meyer (120), Dylan Gewecke (126), and Carson Adams (220) each finished in second place in their respective classes.
Gewecke, Meyer and Stassines each lost in the finals while Trowbridge and Adams won consolation matches.
TC: Triston Wells (113 pounds) improved to 33-1 on the season with four pins and a decision to pace the Titans. Gunner Mumford (160) also won his weight class by going 3-0 with a pin, decision and major decision to reach 30-4 on the year.
Cameron Schulte was third at 195 while Brenner McLaughlin took bronze at 132.
Franklin: Kyler Carraher (106) and Keller Twohig (126) led the Flyers with a pair of third-place finishes. Carraher rebounded from a first-round loss with two pins and a tech fall. Twohig lost in the semifinals but finished with three pins on the day.
Shelton invite
SHELTON — Red Cloud/Blue Hill won the team title with 168 1/2 points. Kenesaw was ninth (65), Sutton 10th (60 1/2), St. Cecilia 11th (43) and Wilcox-Hildreth 13th (42).
RC/BH: Isaac Piel won the 120-pound class by defeating Wilcox-Hildreth's Graiden Ritner via 6-3 decision in the final. Piel (19-6) finished the tourney 5-0. Carter Auten (126), Brooks Armstrong (145) and Aiden Piel (113) claimed silvers. Aiden Piel had four pins before he was pinned in the title bout. Auten rang up three pins and a decision in his 4-1 day. Armstrong had three pins and a tech fall. Caden Trew (138), Riley Lambrecht (152), Jake Hodson (182) and Brody Fischer (220) each claimed third place medals.
Kenesaw: Nicholas Kuehn won the 132-pound title with three pins and a decision to improve to 19-1 on the year. Sean Duffy (182) and Drake Olson (220) were fourth in their classes.
Sutton: Alvino Sanchez was second at 220 pounds with four pins. Adrian Hernandez (160) finished third with four pins.
St. Cecilia: Manny Consbruck finished third at 126 pounds. He was beaten buy Auten in the first round but responded with four consecutive pins.
Wilcox-Hildreth: Ritner lost in the 120-pound final to Isaac Piel, but previously recorded three pins. Gavin Patterson went 2-2 with two pins to finish third.
Cross County invite
STROMSBURG — Doniphan-Trumbull finished 16th with 23 points at the Cross County invite on Saturday. Donovan Long (285 pounds) finished fourth in his weight class, recording one win via decision and the other by pin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.