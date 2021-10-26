Prep volleyball
BDS
SHICKLEY — The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley volleyball team advanced to the district finals after winning the subdistrict tournament. BDS beat Meridian 25-14, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22 on Tuesday. Mariah Sliva finished the match with 26 kills, while Jess Hudson had 10. Ashley Schlegel tallied seven ace serves, and Hannah Sliva racked up 29 assists. Schlegel also tied Mariah for the team lead with 18 digs. The location and time for the district final is still to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.