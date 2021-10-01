Prep girls golf
Adams Central
CRETE — Adams Central's Sidney O'Dey shot 89 and finished third at the Central Conference meet Friday at College Heights Country Club in Crete.
The Patriots were seventh as a team, compiling a 433. Emily Stoeger carded a 99, Maggie Rostvet shot 117, and Hannah Kull turned in 128.
Northwest won the conference title, combining for 382, led by first-place finisher Olivia Ottman (87). York was second in the team race with a 394.
